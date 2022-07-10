The streets of San Francisco are an ugly sight in a video posted to Twitter by a man who said he wants the desperate reality of the city to be seen by the world.

The video posted by Twitter used Ricci Wynne showed children getting off of a bus and then weaving their way through a disgusting spectacle on the sidewalks they must traverse to get home.

“These children where getting off the 14 transit line in #SanFrancisco #California on 8th and mission this is no back ally this is a main artery in our city that has been hijacked bye drug dealers and now it is Pure filth,” he wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

These children where getting off the 14 transit line in #SanFrancisco #California on 8th and mission this is no back ally this is a main artery in our city that has been hijacked bye drug dealers and now it is Pure filth ! #America #DrugFreeSociety #BidenIsAFailure #Fentanyl — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) July 8, 2022

“Bye kids, go get home safe, OK,” the man told the children as they exit the bus.

The next scene showed individuals who appear to be homeless, drug addicts or both, in a filth-strewn street.

“These little kids gotta walk through this s**t,” the man said as the short video ends.

“Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” Wynne said in his post.

Wynne indicated the video was taken near the Linkage Center in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, according to Fox News.

The Linkage Center was intended to help addicts access social services but has become a focus of criticism that drug use takes place there.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had called for a crackdown on open drug use, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city…comes to an end,” she said at the time. “It comes to an end when we take the steps with more aggressive law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of the bulls**t that destroyed our city,” Breed said.

But Wynne said he wanted the world to see the city as it really is.

Sometimes I’m just simply perplexed on who’s job this really is because I’m just a recovering addict myself and finding something like this just laying on the street can be really triggering ! let’s push this #RightToRecover bill thru the bureaucracy bs @mattdorsey @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/1MuFgNfB2r — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) June 28, 2022

“I’m just trying to bring the images of the streets and the conditions to [the public],” he said, “Bring the awareness up…I’m trying to push for a change and try to see if we can get the streets back because we’re losing out here,” he said, according to the Mail.

When Langston Hughes said justice is blind ⚖️ I doubt he was referring to this lawless drug dystopia we have in #SanFrancisco . where people can shoot dope right in front of the Federal 9th Circuit court of appeals #DoYourJob @USMarshalsHQ @SFPDChief @CleanUpWestSoma @SteveAdami pic.twitter.com/YXV8XJuGfm — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) June 27, 2022



San Francisco has had 13,424 larceny cases this year, up 20.4 percent from a year ago. Assaults are up 11 percent and rapes have increased 10 percent.

