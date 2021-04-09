A California man whose brother was killed in 2018 when an illegal immigrant went on what police called a “reign of terror” has a message for President Joe Biden.

“I heard President Biden yesterday say that it’s his job to protect the American people,” Jody Jones said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Well, I want to say to President Biden: Please protect American people. Secure our southern borders. Do it now. Do it soon. Because it’s getting worse by the minute, by the hour, by the day.”

Jones knows too well the price paid by the innocent when criminals are not deported.

#Breaking:Tulare Co.,Calif.,Sheriff’s Office say Gustavo Garcia,who went on a robbery,shooting & carjacking rampage died after injuring people,in a high-speed crash which he intentionally smash into other cars.Sanctuary law prevented ICE from deporting him https://t.co/po5Nw06y2t — Del!a 💎 (@TheDeliaAspect) December 27, 2018

In December 2018, Gustavo Garcia, an illegal immigrant who had already been deported twice, went on a shooting spree in Tulare County, California.

Rocky Jones, the brother of Jody Jones, was killed during the rampage that saw six other people wounded.

Police later linked Garcia to another killing. Garcia was eventually pronounced dead after being ejected from a stolen vehicle following a police chase.

Jones said his brother “was murdered in 2018 by an illegal criminal alien that was arrested two days prior. Because of the sanctuary city laws, he was released.”

Jones said that Biden should not be mincing words about the calamity taking place at the border.

“We absolutely have a crisis,” he said. “All you hear is law enforcement agencies screaming for help and there’s nothing being done.”

“We have a saying in law enforcement: ‘If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck — it’s not a cow, it’s a duck.’ So don’t sit there and tell me there’s not a crisis down at the border, because there is,” Jones said.

“All you have to do is listen and see to know that it’s a crisis,” he added. “We had more illegal immigrants cross our southern border last month than ever before in history. Think about that — in history.”

Jones said the wave of illegal immigration is destroying American communities.

“These felons are committing crimes. These illegal immigrants are committing crimes — felonies. Getting caught with pounds of methamphetamines, weapons on them, firearms — nothing’s happening to them. I mean they’re doing literally hours in jail and getting released,” Jones said.

“I’m an American citizen, and what’s going on right now is they’re protecting criminals — illegal alien criminals — and when you’re protecting them, you stop protecting our community. You stop protecting our American citizens,” he said.

