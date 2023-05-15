Share
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia looks on during a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 16, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Man Wielding a Baseball Bat Attacks Congressman's Office, 2 Injured

 By The Associated Press  May 15, 2023 at 11:29am
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff.

It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families.

Fairfax City Police said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.


In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

“The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” the Democrat said.

Fairfax police spokeswoman Sgt. Lisa Gardner said police received a call about the attack at Connolly’s district office at about 10:50 a.m.

Connolly was not working in that office on Monday, she said.

Officers got to the office within five minutes and located the suspect in the office, Gardner said. He was taken into custody quickly without further incident, she said.

Connolly represents Fairfax County-based 11th District in the Washington suburbs. He’s serving his eighth term in Congress.

He told CNN that his office sustained damage, including broken windows.

Other elected officials from Virginia swiftly condemned the violence.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner retweeted Connolly’s statement, calling the attack an “extraordinarily disturbing development.”

“Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society,” he said.

Threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply in recent years.

The U.S. Capitol Police investigated around 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022. The year before, they investigated around 10,000 threats to members, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

In October, a man broke into the San Francisco home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding to speak with her, before he smashed her husband, Paul, over the head with a hammer.

In July, a man accosted New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who was running for governor of New York, as he spoke at a campaign event and told Zeldin, “You’re done.” Zeldin wrestled the man to the ground and escaped with only a minor scrape.

“The coward who did this should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” tweeted Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican.

