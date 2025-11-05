Share
News

Man Yells 'Allahu Akbar' After Mowing Down Pedestrians in Two Different French Towns

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2025 at 8:16am
Share

Multiple people were injured Wednesday after a driver who screamed “Allahu Akbar” after he was arrested drove through pedestrians on an island off the coast of France.

Ten people were injured, with four in critical condition, after the incident on Ile d’Oléron, according to the BBC.

The man drove between two villages, knocking down anyone who did not get out of his way, Thibault Brechkoff, the mayor of Dolus d’Oléron, said.

He abandoned the vehicle and set fire to it before trying to escape, Brechkoff said.

“No one has died, and we are hoping that the injured will recover,” he said, according to GB News.

Is Islam a major threat to the West?

“At the time of his arrest, (the man) shouted Allah Akbar (Arabic for ‘God is Great’). However, the motive is not confirmed and the investigation will have to determine it,” public prosecutor of La Rochelle Arnaud Laraize said.

A stun gun was used to subdue the suspect.

“It appeared to be a deliberate act,” the prosecutor’s office said.

France’s anti-terrorism investigators are not yet involved in the case.

The driver was a white national in his 30s, according to CNN.

Related:
Bodycam Footage: Sheriff's Deputy Busts Down Door and Makes Precision Shot to Save Child Taken Hostage

Although the man had no record linking him to terrorism, he has a list of arrests for crimes such as theft and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Christophe Sueur, mayor of Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron, said the man had relatives who live on the island.

“It all happened very quickly,” the mayor told reporters. “I don’t associate with him, but he is a person who is known, particularly to the police services.”

After the incident, the vehicle had “its front ripped off,” Sueur said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Administration Says November SNAP Payments Will Be Higher Than Initially Thought
Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Dies at Age 24
Seven NYC Firefighters Hospitalized After Huge Car Explosion Creates 'Wall of Fire'
List: FAA to Cut Flights at 40 'High-Volume' Airports as Shutdown Drags On
Kansas Mayor Charged with Election Fraud a Day After Winning Reelection: 'He Is Not a United States Citizen'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation