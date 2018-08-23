SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

By Joe Saunders
at 5:55am
Print

The first juror to speak to the media about the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager has gone public with the story of just how close prosecutors came to convicting Paul Manafort of all 18 charges brought against him.

But she also made it clear in Fox News interviews what she thought the Manafort prosecution was really all about.

During a televised interview with Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Wednesday, the woman identified as Paula Duncan, “Juror #0302,” said only a lone juror held out against convicting Manafort on all charges.

“We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail. We laid it out in front of her again and again. And she still said she had a reasonable doubt. And that’s the way the jury worked. We didn’t want it to be hung, so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her.

“But in the end, she held out. And that’s why we have 10 counts that did not get a verdict.”

TRENDING: MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

Getting so close to a sweeping conviction would be an indication of how strong special counsel Robert Mueller’s case was, but in separate interviews, according to Fox, Duncan disparaged the Manafort prosecution as a “witch hunt to try to find Russian collusion.”

“Something that went through my mind is, this should have been a tax audit,” she said.

In the interview with Bream, she expanded on that.

Was the Paul Manafort prosecution politically motivated?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The charges were legitimate, but the prosecution tried to make the case about Russian collusion right from the beginning, and of course the judge shut them down on that,” Duncan told Bream. “We did waste a bit of time with that shenanigans…”

It wasn’t exactly clear what Duncan was referring to since, as The Washington Post reported, Judge T.S. Ellis had barred both sides from discussing “Russian collusion” in the jury’s presence.

However, Ellis made clear at the start of the trial – before the jury was selected – just how skeptical he was of the real basis for Manafort’s prosecution.

“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud,” Ellis said told prosecutors in a widely reported admonishment.

“What you really care about is what information Mr. Manafort could give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment. …”

RELATED: Cohen Lawyer Backtracks Russian Collusion Comments, ‘I Am Just Not Sure’

Bream read that quote to Duncan near the end of the televised interview Wednesday, and her response could not have been more supportive.

“Exact, spot on,” she said.

“I think that they used Manafort to try to get the dirt on Trump,” she told Bream. “Or hoping that he would flip on Trump.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Jack Davis

Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

The Western Journal

Screenshot/Brittany Donovan/Twitter

Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Jack Davis

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoCNN

ACLU Steps In After Cuomo’s Anti-NRA ‘Blacklisting Campaign’ Goes Too Far

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.