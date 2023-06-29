Manhattan DA's Office Now Coming After Melania Trump in Hush-Money Case

In the midst of former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expanding its investigation by requesting access to communication records involving the Trump Organization and the White House.

According to a report from the Associated Press, this includes emails exchanged between Melania Trump and Rhona Graff, a long-serving executive.

These developments come as the former president faces multiple indictments.

Donald Trump currently faces numerous felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents during his time in the White House, as well as allegations of hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Throughout this period of legal turmoil, Melania Trump has maintained a low profile, but the recent request for her communication records suggests her privacy may be compromised.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former advisor to Melania Trump, revealed on social media that the former first lady used various communication methods, including multiple email addresses, texts, and the Signal app, while working in the White House.

Winston Wolkoff is best known for recording phone calls between her and Mrs. Trump when she was first lady. Winston Wolkoff later used those secretly recorded conversations as the basis for a book.

This disclosure raises the possibility that investigators may scrutinize these digital exchanges.

The news prompted reactions from individuals closely following the case, indicating potential implications for the Trump family.

Melania Trump’s public appearances have been limited since Trump’s arrest and indictment in April. However, she has recently indicated her unwavering support for her husband’s presidential campaign and a shared commitment to “restoring hope for the future,” OK! magazine reported.

Despite the media attention surrounding Trump, Melania Trump seems determined to stand by him during this period of legal turmoil.

Sources familiar with the couple suggested that Melania Trump is accustomed to navigating challenging situations due to her husband’s past legal entanglements.

They affirmed that she privately and quietly supports Trump through these difficult times.

According to insiders, Trump and Melania Trump have been in regular communication, with Melania Trump offering her full support.

Both President Trump and his wife anticipated the legal battles that lay ahead and are prepared to face them together.

As the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office unfolds, the request for Melania Trump’s communication records adds further complexity to the legal landscape surrounding Donald Trump.

The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for both the former president and first lady as they navigate the ongoing challenges related to his presidency and personal affairs.

