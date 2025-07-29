Share
Police officers and emergency vehicles respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City on Monday.
Police officers and emergency vehicles respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City on Monday. (John Lamparski - AFP / Getty Images)

Manhattan Shooting Update: Powerful CEO Among the Dead

 By Jack Davis  July 29, 2025 at 7:06am
A top executive at the investment firm Blackstone was among the victims of Monday’s Manhattan shooting rampage.

Shane Tamura, 27, entered a Park Avenue office building Monday evening, shot four people dead, and wounded one critically before killing himself.

A Blackstone representative said Wesley LePatner was among those killed, according to WPIX-TV.

LaPatner had tried to take cover behind a pillar in the building’s lobby, police said.

Blackstone’s website identified LePatner as a senior managing director, who was the “Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.”

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed,” the company said in a statement, according to WPIX.

The statement said, she was “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm.”

The only other victim identified as of Tuesday morning was Didarul Islam, an NYPD officer who was working security while off duty, according to WNBC.

Islam, 36, was an immigrant from Bangladesh who had been a police officer for three years, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He leaves behind a pregnant wife and two sons, Tisch said.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “He died as he lived: a hero.”

Tisch indicated Islam and LePatner were likely the first two victims, according to Business Insider.

“The building’s security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right, and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer. He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire,” Tisch said.

The shooter then calls the elevator, which opens in the lobby. A female exits the elevator, and he allows her to walk past him unharmed. He goes up to the 33rd floor, which is Rudin Management, and begins to walk the floor firing rounds,” Tisch explained.

“As he traveled, one person was struck and killed on that floor. He then proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
