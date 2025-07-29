Manhattan Shooting Update: Powerful CEO Among the Dead

A top executive at the investment firm Blackstone was among the victims of Monday’s Manhattan shooting rampage.

Shane Tamura, 27, entered a Park Avenue office building Monday evening, shot four people dead, and wounded one critically before killing himself.

A Blackstone representative said Wesley LePatner was among those killed, according to WPIX-TV.

LaPatner had tried to take cover behind a pillar in the building’s lobby, police said.

BREAKING: A top Blackstone executive — and mother of two — was among the four victims gunned down in Monday’s mass shooting at a Park Avenue office tower. Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director, was killed in the lobby when the shooter, Shane Tamura, calmly double-parked,… pic.twitter.com/CmKzPgoi1k — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) July 29, 2025

Blackstone’s website identified LePatner as a senior managing director, who was the “Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.”

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed,” the company said in a statement, according to WPIX.

The statement said, she was “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm.”

The only other victim identified as of Tuesday morning was Didarul Islam, an NYPD officer who was working security while off duty, according to WNBC.

Islam, 36, was an immigrant from Bangladesh who had been a police officer for three years, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He leaves behind a pregnant wife and two sons, Tisch said.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “He died as he lived: a hero.”

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025

Tisch indicated Islam and LePatner were likely the first two victims, according to Business Insider.

“The building’s security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right, and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer. He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire,” Tisch said.

“The shooter then calls the elevator, which opens in the lobby. A female exits the elevator, and he allows her to walk past him unharmed. He goes up to the 33rd floor, which is Rudin Management, and begins to walk the floor firing rounds,” Tisch explained.

“As he traveled, one person was struck and killed on that floor. He then proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest.”

