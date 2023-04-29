Manhunt for Armed Suspect Underway After Family Killed in Home, Shocking Details Released

A massive manhunt is now underway in Cleveland, Texas, which is in the San Jacinto County.

The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, allegedly murdered five people by shooting them “from the neck up” in a manner that appears “almost execution-style” as reported by KHOU.

The victims, including an 8-year-old, were all killed inside the same home on Friday night and all reportedly hail from Honduras.

BREAKING – #TexasTragedy: 39-Year-Old Mexican National Francisco Oropeza Identified as Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 5, Including Young Child, Following Request to Cease Rifle Firehttps://t.co/aeBEeKxKRY pic.twitter.com/qgqzvj5P4C — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 29, 2023

According to reports, as many as 10 people were inside the house at the time of the attack.

KABC-TV reported that Oropeza was believed to be intoxicated during the attack and shot the victims with an AR-15.

“The suspect…we don’t believe him to be in the area,” Sheriff Greg Capers said, per KHOU.

Capers added that he expected Oropeza to be “at least 10 to 20 miles away from here.”

MANHUNT: Deputies are searching for Francisco Oropeza,38, in San Jacinto County. He is wanted for killing 5 people, injuring 3 others. The youngest 8-years-old. If you see him you should call 911 immediately. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/djySW8mq0m — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) April 29, 2023

A SWAT team recovered “several guns” from Oropeza’s home.

Oropeza was known for shooting his rifle in front of the house that later became Friday night’s crime scene.

Early Friday night, neighbors confronted Oropeza about the shooting, asking him to be quiet because the noise had disturbed a baby.

Oropeza allegedly replied that “he would do what he wants on his property.”

It is then that authorities believe the suspect began murdering his victims, per KABC.

By the time authorities arrived in response to a call “about harassment,” they found several people shot.

“When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger (surviving) children,” Sheriff Greg Capers said.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza. The alleged murderer has also been assigned a $5 million bond.

KHOU notes that Oropeza has also been charged with five counts of murder.

