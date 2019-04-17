SECTIONS
Manhunt for Armed Woman ‘Infatuated with Columbine’ Closes Dozens of Schools, Suspect Dead

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 17, 2019 at 11:09am
Modified April 17, 2019 at 11:34am
Many schools closed in the Denver area on Wednesday as law enforcement conducted a “massive manhunt” to locate a young Florida woman “infatuated” with the 1999 Columbine High School Shooting.

The woman, 18-year-old Sol Pais of Florida, was tracked down to Echo Lake Lodge near the base of Mount Evans, a wilderness area about 60 miles west of Denver. She is reportedly dead, according to CBS News.

The circumstances of her death are not clear, but CBS Denver affiliate KCNC-TV reported self-inflicted wounds could be the cause.

The high school student traveled from Miami, Florida, to Colorado, where she purchased a pump action shotgun and ammunition. Authorities described her as “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 dead, including 12 students and a teacher.

The school districts for both Jefferson County, where Columbine is located, and others throughout the Denver-metro area heeded the threat and closed their facilities.

The move came after several schools conducted lockouts on Tuesday after authorities warned of Pais’ reported presence in the Denver metro area, The Denver Post reported.

The FBI’s Denver office confirmed on Wednesday morning, they were investigating around the base of Mount Evans.

The office later tweeted, “UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol.”

The Miami Herald reported that Pais was a senior at Miami Beach High School.

A man who answered the door at Pais’ Surfside home, who identified himself as her father, said they had lost contact with her.

“I think maybe she’s got a mental problem,” he told the paper.

Her parents reported her missing on Monday night.

According to the Herald, “Surfside officers turned the case over to Miami Beach police detectives, who found her ‘deeply disturbed’ online postings and immediately notified the FBI, according to a law-enforcement source.”

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto
