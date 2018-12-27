SECTIONS
Crime
Print

Manhunt Underway After Police Officer Gunned Down

By Savannah Pointer
at 10:04am
Print

Law enforcement officers across Northern California are on the hunt for someone who gunned down one of their own at early Wednesday morning.

Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, died in the line of duty after being shot just before 1:00 a.m. during a traffic stop, ABC News reported.

Singh reported “shots fired” moments after he called in a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

A manhunt was underway for the killer, who was driving a gray Dodge Ram when the shooting occurred about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco, KGTV reported. KFSN said that the pickup had been located and was in the custody of police as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities released images of the suspect from a convenience store surveillance camera, and multiple agencies were said to be involved in the hunt.

TRENDING: Flashback: 99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Several of those agencies responded to Singh’s alert and found the officer after he had suffered the gunshot wounds.

Singh was pronounced dead on the scene, according to KGTV.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in a statement, “Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil.”

“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets,” Richardson said.

Law enforcement departments from across the country have offered their condolences to Singh’s family and tribute to his service.

RELATED: Armed Police Thwart Apparent School Shooting Attempt, Suspect Dead

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call authorities at 209-525-7083 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

“Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California,” California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement, according to ABC.

Singh, who joined the Newman police department in 2011, left behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.