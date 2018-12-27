Manhunt Underway After Police Officer Gunned Down

Law enforcement officers across Northern California are on the hunt for someone who gunned down one of their own at early Wednesday morning.

Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, died in the line of duty after being shot just before 1:00 a.m. during a traffic stop, ABC News reported.

Singh reported “shots fired” moments after he called in a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

A manhunt was underway for the killer, who was driving a gray Dodge Ram when the shooting occurred about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco, KGTV reported. KFSN said that the pickup had been located and was in the custody of police as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities released images of the suspect from a convenience store surveillance camera, and multiple agencies were said to be involved in the hunt.

Please keep an eye out for this wanted suspect in the murder of Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh. If you see the suspect or vehicle do not approach, immediately call 911. Heartfelt condolences to Officer Singh’s family, friends, and colleagues. We mourn his loss alongside you. pic.twitter.com/GlEk0TQSVV — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) December 26, 2018

Several of those agencies responded to Singh’s alert and found the officer after he had suffered the gunshot wounds.

Singh was pronounced dead on the scene, according to KGTV.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in a statement, “Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil.”

“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets,” Richardson said.

Law enforcement departments from across the country have offered their condolences to Singh’s family and tribute to his service.

Corporal Ronil SinghNewman Police Department, CAEOW: December 26, 2018 pic.twitter.com/ShgW37cMrx — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 26, 2018

The entire #NYPD is thinking of the family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department (CA), who was murdered early this morning while conducting a traffic stop — just hours after taking Christmas photos with his wife and son. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/iNCNMvhPlI — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 26, 2018

On behalf of the men and women of the Cathedral City Police Department, I extend heartfelt condolences to Newman police officer Ronil Singh’s family, friends, and coworkers. He was tragically shot and killed this morning during a traffic stop. 🙏🏼 #LODD pic.twitter.com/lTasQX0yxt — Chief Travis Walker (@CCPDWALKER) December 26, 2018

Always remember: Corporal Ronil Singh, Newman Police Department – https://t.co/IyODJ4FN69 The family took this Christmas photo, unaware it would be their last together. Officer Singh would be shot and killed 5 hours later. Prayers for the Newman Police and their families. — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) December 27, 2018

SSFPD mourns the loss of our law enforcement brother, Officer Ronil Singh, of the Newman Police Department. Officer Singh was shot & killed this morning during a traffic stop. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Newman Police Department and Officer Singh’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vUcR7ezK4n — SouthSanFranciscoPD (@SSFPolice) December 26, 2018

MEMORIAL FUND InformationThe Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association has established a Corporal Ronil Singh, Newman PD Memorial Fund. Donations can be made in person at any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund or online athttps://t.co/1MK10q99u7 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 27, 2018

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call authorities at 209-525-7083 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

“Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California,” California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement, according to ABC.

Singh, who joined the Newman police department in 2011, left behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

