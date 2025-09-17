Share
Manhunt Underway After 'Act of Terror' at FBI Field Office

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2025 at 5:50am
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle into the security gate at the entrance to the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday.

Donald Henson of Penn Hills is being sought in connection with the 2:40 a.m. incident, according to CBS.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent In Charge Christopher Giordano said. “This was a targeted attack on this building.”

No one was injured. After the crash, the suspect was shown leaving the scene on foot.

“Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI,” Giordano added. “It is a federal offense and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent.”

Henson had recently come to the office.

“In scouring our indexes, we did find that he visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

Will the suspect be apprehended?

“We ran down everything that he came down with. It didn’t have a federal nexus. We contacted him to let him know there wasn’t a federal offense that we were able to charge,” he continued.

The FBI said it does not appear Henson is armed, but noted that the former service member appears to have a history of mental health issues.

The FBI said there was “some vulgarity” written on the side of the vehicle, according to ABC.

Giordano said the message was unclear, but there seemed to be a reference to suicide.

After the crash, the suspect took an American flag from the vehicle’s trunk and put it on the gate, the FBI said.

“I’m blown away right now,” Nakeisha Brown, who works nearby, said, according to WTAE-TV.

Brown said she heard screeching tires, then saw a man get out of the vehicle.

“He got out and went around the passenger side and pulled something out of the passenger side. I thought it was a gun but it happened to be a flag and he just set it on that fence and started yelling out some words and just took off,” she remarked.

“He just walked away like nothing happened,” nearby worker Idez Columbie recounted.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
