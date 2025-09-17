Manhunt Underway After 'Act of Terror' at FBI Field Office

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle into the security gate at the entrance to the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday.

Donald Henson of Penn Hills is being sought in connection with the 2:40 a.m. incident, according to CBS.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent In Charge Christopher Giordano said. “This was a targeted attack on this building.”

🚨🇺🇸 MANHUNT IN PITTSBURGH AFTER FBI OFFICE ATTACK The FBI says Donald Henson, 34, rammed a white Toyota Corolla into the gate of its Pittsburgh field office today – then hurled an American flag over the fence before fleeing on foot. Assistant Special Agent Christopher Giordano… https://t.co/QQi88OSQK9 pic.twitter.com/TamZbNwXRu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 17, 2025

No one was injured. After the crash, the suspect was shown leaving the scene on foot.

“Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI,” Giordano added. “It is a federal offense and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent.”

Henson had recently come to the office.

“In scouring our indexes, we did find that he visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

“We ran down everything that he came down with. It didn’t have a federal nexus. We contacted him to let him know there wasn’t a federal offense that we were able to charge,” he continued.

The FBI said it does not appear Henson is armed, but noted that the former service member appears to have a history of mental health issues.

The FBI said there was “some vulgarity” written on the side of the vehicle, according to ABC.

Giordano said the message was unclear, but there seemed to be a reference to suicide.

After the crash, the suspect took an American flag from the vehicle’s trunk and put it on the gate, the FBI said.

BREAKING UPDATE: The man accused of ramming his car into the entrance gate at the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office overnight has been identified as Donald Henson, of Penn Hills.

The FBI is asking people to be on the lookout for Henson after he left the scene of the crash on foot.… pic.twitter.com/eGtixVfpAk — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) September 17, 2025

“I’m blown away right now,” Nakeisha Brown, who works nearby, said, according to WTAE-TV.

Brown said she heard screeching tires, then saw a man get out of the vehicle.

“He got out and went around the passenger side and pulled something out of the passenger side. I thought it was a gun but it happened to be a flag and he just set it on that fence and started yelling out some words and just took off,” she remarked.

“He just walked away like nothing happened,” nearby worker Idez Columbie recounted.

