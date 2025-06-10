Manhunt Underway: AG Bondi Confirms That FBI Has Identified Rock-Throwing Cali Rioter

The FBI has launched a manhunt for a man authorities believe threw rocks at federal officers in Paramount, California, on Saturday, injuring one federal officer.

Riots broke out as agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement worked to detain illegal immigrants in the Los Angeles area. The unrest resulted in Marines being sent to LA to protect ICE agents and restore order.

“The FBI has identified the man #wanted for assaulting a federal officer this weekend as Elpidio Reyna, 40, of Compton, CA,” U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli posted on X Monday along with a mug shot of Reyna.

“He is considered a fugitive and we continue to seek his location. A #reward of up to $50K is being offered for information leading to his arrest/conviction,” he wrote.

“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths,” Essayli added in another post that included a video of the incident.

“Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted,” he posted.

The suspect covered his face and wore a motorcycle helmet, sunglasses, and a hat in photos of the incident released by the FBI, according to the New York Post.

“The guy was breaking up the cinder blocks and he was throwing them,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said during an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News during which she said the FBI had identified the suspect.

Bondi said the law will be enforced, no matter what.

“What we’re going to do is we are going to enforce the law, regardless of what they do,” Bondi said. “Look at it out there: It looks like a Third World country and it’s not. It’s the United States of America. We are not standing for it.”

“We have nine open cases right now and more to come on assaulting federal officers,” she said.

Just so we are clear, this FBI needs no one’s permission to enforce the constitution. My responsibility is to the American people, not political punch lines. LA is under siege by marauding criminals, and we will restore law and order. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 9, 2025

Bondi said the suspect will be found, according to Fox News.

“He is going to be on the Most Wanted list,” she said.

“So, you can run, you can’t hide. We are coming after you federally. If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on police officers, we’re coming after you,” she said.

“As President Trump said: ‘You spit, we hit,’” Bondi said. “Get ready. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, we are going to charge you with a crime federally. You are looking at up to five years maximum in prison.”

