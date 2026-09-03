Manhunt Underway for Illegal Alien Accused of Impregnating His 13-Year-Old Daughter and 'Helping Murder the Infant'

California deputies are hunting Sergio Galvez-Perez, a 38-year-old Mexican national living in the country illegally.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office wants him on incest and child sex charges after investigators said he fathered a baby with his own daughter.

Homeland Security said he is also “suspected of helping murder the infant.” That line is the department’s description, although local warrants against him do not list homicide.

This illegal alien RAPED AND IMPREGNATED his 13-year-old DAUGHTER. After his daughter gave birth to his child on the side of a California road, Sergio Galvez-Perez, from Mexico, is suspected of helping murder the infant.

@CAGovernor must end his sanctuary INSANITY and stop… https://t.co/XjaZxdOEXv pic.twitter.com/j7Mn2XfBo7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 3, 2026

The newborn, named Baby Angelita by detectives, was found dead Aug. 1 on Struve Road near Moss Landing.

A postmortem exam found signs of traumatic injury, KTVL reported.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said Galvez-Perez is the biological father of both the girl and the infant.

Authorities said the girl was just 13 when she became pregnant. She is now 14.

A judge issued a Ramey warrant naming her as a murder suspect. The district attorney’s office said Wednesday it has not received a request to charge her and called her a victim of her father’s abuse.

Nieto said Galvez-Perez is hiding the teenager and blocking deputies from finding her.

His named charges are incest, lewd acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment, and child endangerment.

The girl’s mother, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, 36, was arrested on a child endangerment count and released on bail.

A DHS spokesman told the Daily Caller that ICE arrested Galvez-Perez in Florida in 2007 and removed him in 2008.

SCOOP with @BrasfieldAshley: A man accused of impregnating his teen daughter, who later allegedly killed their baby, is an illegal alien. A DHS spox told the Daily Caller that Sergio Galvez-Perez was arrested by ICE in Florida back in 2007 and was removed in 2008. He later… pic.twitter.com/6P42ShV0sp — Rebeka Zeljko (@rebekazeljko) September 3, 2026

He illegally came back in 2016.

ICE lodged a detainer in 2023 after a DUI arrest. The detainer was not honored.

He was living in the Castroville and Salinas area and performed in a local music group. The sheriff released extra photos so neighbors might recognize him from those shows.

Family ties have been reported in Tierra Blanca, Guerrero, Mexico.

Deputies asked the public not to approach him. Tips can call 911 or detectives Richard Geng at 831-759-7279 and Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773.

Nieto said the infant should not be forgotten: “We cannot lose sight of Baby Angelita, an innocent child whose life was tragically lost.”

Galvez-Perez remains at large. The girl has not been found.

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