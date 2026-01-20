Share
Manhunt Underway After Judge and Wife Are Shot Through Their Front Door

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2026 at 1:52pm
An Indiana judge and his wife were shot and wounded in their home on Sunday.

Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were at their Lafayette, Indiana, home when they were wounded, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement, according to CBS News.

As of Monday night, the shooter had not been detained.

A recording of the call to emergency dispatchers showed that the caller reported a knock on the front door of the house.

The person outside the door reported that they had the dog of the homeowner.  Then came gunfire through the door.

Police said they recovered shell casings.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said security at the courthouse will be improved, but noted he was unaware of any threats against Meyer or other judges.

The judge was injured in his arm. His wife was wounded in her hip, Lafayette police posted on Facebook.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work. We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate,” Kimberly Meyer said in a statement.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarsk said that “every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual (s) responsible for this senseless and unacceptable act of violence.”

“I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation,” he said.

The 66-year-old judge has announced he will retire at the end of the year after 12 years as a judge, according to The New York Times.

“I worry about the safety of all our judges,” Rush wrote in a message to all judges in the state.

“As you work to peacefully resolve more than one million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe,” Rush wrote.

The Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, and the FBI are investigating the crime, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
