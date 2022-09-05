Share
Manhunt Underway After Stabbing Spree in Canada, 25 Casualties with No Sign of Suspects

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2022 at 6:12am
A manhunt was underway Monday in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan for two men wanted in connection with a series of stabbings Sunday that left 10 dead and 15 wounded.

The stabbings took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The two men are believed to be in Regina, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a video posted to  Twitter.

“We still believe these suspects are likely in the city of Regina and as such we have a lot of resources that are dedicated to this,” he said.

Regina is about 200 miles south of the region where the stabbings took place.

The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30. Their relationship to each other was not reported.

“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said in a statement.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she said, noting that the spree, which began shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday local time, involved 13 separate locations. Police warned against confronting the suspects or picking up hitchhikers.

Police have not established a motive for the attacks.

“We can’t say with 100 percent certainty where they are right now,” Blackmore said.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations linked the incident to illegal drugs.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the Chiefs and Councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, according to the AP.

Doreen Lees, 89, told the AP that she and her daughter were approached by a man they believe was a suspect who said he wanted help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

“I followed him a little ways to see if he was going to be OK. My daughter said ‘Don’t follow him, get back here,’” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation