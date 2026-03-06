Share
The ideal of an America that is for absolutely anyone who will simply share and promote traditional American values is too wonderful to let slip into the night.
The ideal of an America that is for absolutely anyone who will simply share and promote traditional American values is too wonderful to let slip into the night.

Manning: If There's Any Hope of Defeating Anti-Black Racism, Blacks Must Stop the People Calling Whites Sub-Human Virus Carriers

 By Josh Manning  March 6, 2026 at 3:12pm
You know what really, genuinely scares me? I’m scared racism is just easier, and that’s how it will ultimately win.

Earlier today, I saw a clip of a South African activist/media member talking very matter-of-factly about the sub-human nature of whites. Under a lot of circumstances, I’d say “fine, whatever.” But at this point, frankly, I’m too frustrated to let garbage like that slide.

We conservatives (white, black, Hispanic, Asian — all of us) are trying to use culture and values as a way to sort people out instead of race, but everywhere we look, it seems like everyone except MAGA refuses to do that.

Josh Manning
Editor at Large
Josh Manning is Editor at Large at The Western Journal. He holds a masters in public policy from Harvard University and has a background in higher education. He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Josh Manning grew up in the South and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college where later in his career he served as an interim vice president.

While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship game, and he has two teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.

He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education, firearms




