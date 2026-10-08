Manning: Let's Talk About Mamdani Defending Hamas on Oct. 7 and Exactly What They Did to Their Female Victims

Seventy-five percent.

That’s the percentage of Zohran Mamdani’s supposed remembrance statement on Oct. 7 dedicated not to defending Israel, but to defending Hamas, the ones who, dressed as non-uniformed combatants on that bloody day, slaughtered Israelis civilians wholesale on Oct. 7, 2023. (That’s a violation of his precious international law, by the way.)

For slaughtered Jews, 49 words. For Hamas terrorists, 141 words. So three times more sympathy for Hamas than for Jewish civilians.

For some inscrutable reason, Mamdani failed to mention details of how Hamas terrorists broke into Israeli homes, raped women, shot men, shot women as they raped them, then kept raping them, forced family members to commit sexual acts with each other while making other family members watch, firing nail guns into women’s groin areas, conducting at least one mastectomy for fun, after which they tossed the breast around and left it in the street, and of course there was the grenade left in a woman’s intimate area. These claims were all established by the nearly 300-page report “Silenced No More,” issued by the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children. (Warning: The report contains shocking and extremely disturbing evidence of horrific crimes.)

No, Mamdani didn’t talk about any of that. Nor did he talk about Israel delivering, on average, 2,000-3,000 calories of food to Gaza DAILY for all 2 million citizens (whom Israel begged to evacuate, by the way) for seven months near the beginning of their effort to root out these monsters. That’s over 100 truckloads of food sent into Gaza per day — roughly 68 tons of food per month.

No, instead he talked about genocide. Never mind that if this is genocide, it’s one of the most ineffective carried out in history and by a country whose critics cast as the most diabolically brilliant state ever to exist.

What do you think about Mamdani's statements on Hamas? He should have condemned their actions He is right to defend them His statements are misleading Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use He should have condemned their actions 96% (172 votes) He is right to defend them 0% (0 votes) His statements are misleading 4% (8 votes)

Never mind International Criminal Court case law (again, something Mamdani loves) requires that genocidal intent be the only reasonable inference from a pattern of violence. Clearly, defense against people who put grenades in genitals renders that provision moot.

Additionally, international law does not recognize mass killing without the specific intent to destroy the group as meeting the definition of genocide.

Two things there. First, if Israel’s intent was to destroy Palestinians, why did they feed them and drop leaflets begging civilians to leave, and then give them time to pack up and leave?

Second, based on the numbers Mamdani gave, 75,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed. That’s 75,000 out of a population of 2 million. That’s a horrible loss of life, but it is not mass killing from a country that could wipe out the entire 2 million if it wanted to.

Also, I’d ask terrorist-defender Mamdani why we haven’t seen anything remotely approaching his level of pearl-clutching over Israel defending itself when the IRGC killed 12,000 Iranian civilians in two weeks, a feat it took Israel seven months to do in Gaza (if we accept Palestinians numbers, which we obviously don’t, since they lie about everything at all times in all scenarios).

The actual length of time it took for 12,000 Palestinian civilians to die was about 15 months. Mamdani is greatly moved by that. But those 12,000 Iranian civilians slaughtered by his fellow Muslims in two weeks — does Mamdani care? Hardly.

So this is where we are. The mayor of New York City, a city where roughly 14 percent of the population is Jewish but only 0.06 percent is Palestinian, spends three times more time defending Palestinian terrorists than remembering the Jews that those terrorists slaughtered.

This is a terror sympathizer and anti-Semite who wants Israel obliterated. After all, he himself refuses to condemn the expression “from the river to the sea.” Know what that little chestnut means? It means exterminate Israel — the Jewish homeland and last line of defense for their ethnicity. Know what that is? International law’s definition of genocide.

What a degenerate. And what a condemnation of the people of New York City that they voted for him. And what a condemnation of the Democratic Party that he’s their darling.

Evil has infected the Democratic Party, and the party doesn’t seem capable of cleansing itself.

So we have to ask ourselves where that leaves us. There is no good answer to that question.

God help us. God protect and save Israel and the Jewish people.

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