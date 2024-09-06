Share
News

'This Man's a Coward': Illegal Immigrant Charged With Sickening Crimes Against Young Girl

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2024 at 11:14am
Share

A 23-year-old illegal immigrant has been charged in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Kenner, Louisiana.

Diego Rodriguez-Salvador surrendered to police after they tracked his vehicle to New Orleans East, according to WVUE-TV.

“This man’s a coward. Overpowered a 13-year-old girl. As a father I’m saddened, and as police chief, I’m furious,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said.

Rodriguez-Salvador faces one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree rape of a juvenile.

Trending:
Special Counsel Finds Navy Secretary Violated Law With Pro-Biden, Anti-Trump Actions

Because the suspect in in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security is assisting police with the case.

The incident has increased fear in the area where the Tuesday night incident took place.

“I have a daughter and I’m scared to let her out, to play. It’s crazy. Never heard of that around here,” neighbor Rene Garcia said.

Do we need a wall across the entire southern border?

Police say Rodriguez-Salvador was a friend of the girl’s family.

The incident took place after she was offered a ride to a store, according to WWL-TV.

“On the way to the store she noticed he was going in a different direction, he pulled a knife and took her to a trailer that he lived in on Malinda Court and he sexually assaulted her,” Conley said.

Police said the girl was returned home after the incident. She then called her parents who reported the crime to police, according to WVUE.



Related:
Colorado's Liberal Governor Dismisses Venezuelan Gang Takeover in Aurora as 'Imagination'

Conley said crime due to illegal immigration is increasing, according to WWL.

“The same undocumented illegals that are coming from Eagle Pass that have been a thorn in Texas’s side, they’re just moving further in,” Conley said.

“I think we’re all seeing that now. It’s everything from small violations to big violations. It’s just a drain on resources,” he said.

Conley said police are not focusing on illegal immigrants, only criminals.

“If you’re here undocumented or illegal and you don’t do anything wrong, we wouldn’t know. We would have no reason to be concerned with what you do. The issue is every time we turn around, we are having issues,” he said.

Conley said Rodriguez-Salvador is from Honduras, according to WDSU-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Popular Firearms Expert Announces His Own Death in YouTube Video Titled 'I'm Dead'
'This Man's a Coward': Illegal Immigrant Charged With Sickening Crimes Against Young Girl
Alleged Georgia Shooter Colt Gray's Broken Childhood Revealed as Family's Legal Troubles Come to Light: Report
Longtime Democratic Leader Says 'I've Had Enough,' Throws Support Behind Donald Trump
Bodycam Footage: Fani Willis Shows Up to Her Daughter's Arrest with Nathan Wade
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation