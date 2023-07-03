Share
News

Man's Family Can Do Nothing as He Dies in Sudden Accident at Popular Hiking Destination

 By Johnathan Jones  July 3, 2023 at 12:28pm
Share

An Oregon man tragically died over the weekend after he fell down an embankment while on a rural hike with his five children.

According to KPTV, the man was with his family near the iconic Multnomah Falls waterfall when he lost his footing at around 2 p.m.

The man, who was from Beaverton, was about a half mile from a nearby bridge when he lost his footing and fell an estimated 150 feet, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Trending:
After Cocaine Is Found in WH, Trump Predicts the 'Fake News' Media's Next Steps

Deputy John Plock said the man’s children were unable to see where he landed.

Plock told Portland, Oregon’s Fox affiliate, “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”

The accident occurred on a switchback, which is where a steep hiking trail suddenly changes directions.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” Plock told KPTV, “and that’s where he fell.”

A search party was quickly assembled, but attempts to quickly locate him were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone, but Plock told reporters it was unable to help them in their search.

“[T]hey weren’t able to see anything from the air,” he told KPTV. “Our deputies from the ground were able to locate him.”

The man was eventually found by rescuers on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

Related:
Alert: 6 Dogs Dead After Eating Toxic Natural Substance - Keep Your Pets Away from This

The entire search operation lasted about 45 minutes.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name but said his five children ranged from elementary school to high school age.

Plock said, “Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,”

Do you enjoy hiking?

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

The sheriff’s office said not all seven members of the family were together when the man fell.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Multnomah Falls is the most-visited natural landmark in the Pacific Northwest.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




New Twist in Missing Persons Case as Neighbors Question if Man Found Alive After 8 Years Was Ever Missing
Kellyanne Conway Defends Ex-Husband Against the Left but Doesn't Let Him Completely Off the Hook
Alert: Your Phone Has a Secret Map That Shows Where You've Been - But Here's How You Can Get Rid of It
US Destroyer Returns to Port After Harrowing Run-In with Chinese Warship - Look at the Flag It's Flying
History the Left Erased: The Founding Fathers Helped Obliterate Slavery
See more...

Conversation