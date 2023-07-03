An Oregon man tragically died over the weekend after he fell down an embankment while on a rural hike with his five children.

According to KPTV, the man was with his family near the iconic Multnomah Falls waterfall when he lost his footing at around 2 p.m.

The man, who was from Beaverton, was about a half mile from a nearby bridge when he lost his footing and fell an estimated 150 feet, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail https://t.co/nxqpNvD3KT — Wash Co Scanner (@WashCoScanner) July 2, 2023

Deputy John Plock said the man’s children were unable to see where he landed.

Plock told Portland, Oregon’s Fox affiliate, “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”

The accident occurred on a switchback, which is where a steep hiking trail suddenly changes directions.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” Plock told KPTV, “and that’s where he fell.”

A search party was quickly assembled, but attempts to quickly locate him were unsuccessful.

Corbett Fire and MCSO SARS have responded to Multnomah Fall to a report of someone falling off the trail. Unfortunately, the hiker has died from the injuries from the fall. pic.twitter.com/ThtyJutBgR — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) July 1, 2023

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone, but Plock told reporters it was unable to help them in their search.

“[T]hey weren’t able to see anything from the air,” he told KPTV. “Our deputies from the ground were able to locate him.”

The man was eventually found by rescuers on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

The entire search operation lasted about 45 minutes.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name but said his five children ranged from elementary school to high school age.

Plock said, “Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,”

Do you enjoy hiking? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 54% (499 Votes) No: 46% (431 Votes)

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

The sheriff’s office said not all seven members of the family were together when the man fell.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Multnomah Falls is the most-visited natural landmark in the Pacific Northwest.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.