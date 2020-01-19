SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Man's Potentially Life-Saving Move Caught on Camera After Full-Grown Bull Moose Appears

×
By Jared Harris
Published January 19, 2020 at 8:24am
Print

If you don’t live in the north, chances are you’ve only seen a moose on television.

Although these gargantuan herbivores may look harmless, they are anything but.

In Alaska, more people are injured by these antlered creatures than by bears.

One resident of the state had his own close call with one of the beasts on Jan. 11, and lived to tell the tale after some quick thinking.

Curtis Phelps was taking a bag to his shed when the creature approached, KTUU reported.

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

A security camera captured the moose — seemingly coming from nowhere — lumbering into the frame and approaching Phelps from behind.

Eventually, the Alaskan man noticed the animal.

Instead of panicking, Phelps pulled off a smooth move that kept him safe from the approaching moose.

With the animal only yards away, Phelps quickly ducked inside the shed.

The moose closed in, investigating the doors of the outbuilding. Eventually, the beast walked away.

Watch Phelps’ entire encounter with the moose below:

Although the moose may have seemed harmless, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has warned that these creatures are more dangerous than they look.

“A moose that sees you and walks slowly towards you is not trying to be your friend,” a page on the department’s website reads, “it may be looking for a hand-out or warning you to keep away. All of these are dangerous situations and you should back away.”

It’s unclear if the moose would have attacked the Alaskan man or simply lost interest and gone away.

RELATED: Octopus Had Bald Eagle in Death Grip. Then Salmon Farmers Arrived To Save the Day

Have you ever encountered a live moose?

Experts say actions like Phelps’ are key to walking away from a curious moose unscathed.

“Run and get behind something solid, like a tree,” the ADFG recommends, “or retreat to a safe place, like inside a building or car.”

Although moose are not usually aggressive, they will defend themselves and their young.

As wild animals, they are also unpredictable.

Thanks to the sheer weight of the moose (and a great set of defensive antlers), an unarmed human can’t put up much of a fight against one.

Thankfully, Phelps’ quick thinking put him in a safe place where this moose could do no harm.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Man's Potentially Life-Saving Move Caught on Camera After Full-Grown Bull Moose Appears
Fisherman Pulls Orange Box from Seafloor, US Navy Calls Shortly After He Posts a Pic
VA State Senator Goes Public 72 Hours Before Rally: 'We Are Being Set Up'
Ilhan Omar's Challenger Is Her Worst Nightmare: A Republican Refugee Who Loves America
Media Celebrate as GAO Says Trump Broke Law, Fail To Mention 7 Times It Nailed Obama Admin
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×