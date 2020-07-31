SECTIONS
Commentary
How Many of These Diners Will Vote for Trump After Being Harassed by Unhinged BLM Agitators?

By C. Douglas Golden
Published July 31, 2020 at 12:54pm
Imagine this: You’re sitting down to eat. You’re sitting outside, because that’s the responsible thing to do these days.

All of a sudden, a roving group of protesters comes up to you with drums and bullhorns. They’re screaming at you. Why are you out on the streets when you’re not protesting against the multitude of injustices being visited upon people who aren’t white and can’t eat outside where you are?

They start beating the drums and hitting the sirens on the bullhorns. You’re likely to walk away from the encounter a bit peeved.

The question is: If you walked into that situation as a liberal, how likely are you to exit as a conservative?

This video was posted by conservative social media personality Ian Miles Chong on Wednesday, showing people eating ice cream al fresco who were subjected to just that kind of treatment from what appeared to be Black Lives Matter protesters:

“You can put your ice cream down for five seconds and give us respect. Sirens on,” the protest leader in the video said.

Apparently, they needed to listen to the merry troupe of protesters — including what appears to be the requisite white guy wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt — spending way longer than five seconds blaring the horns and beating the drums.

Will Donald Trump win in November?

It’s worth noting little is known about the provenance of the video — where and when it was shot, who was in it, what was the context, whether there any more protests going on, that sort of thing.

We were able to track down a slender few rumors that were consistent-ish but, at the moment, about as verifiable as the existence of Bigfoot. We don’t report on Bigfoot here (which has been a total downer for me, since I’ve been looking to blow the lid off of the Sasquatch-industrial complex for years), so we’re not going to pass those along.

What we can tell is that the video appears to be genuine and inspired, for the most part, two types of reactions.

RELATED: St. Louis Prosecutor Using Prosecution of Couple Who Faced Down BLM Mob for Her Own Gain

“What I’ve never understood is how they think being obnoxious and rude and violent is going to win anybody over,” one Twitter user who exemplified the first kind of reaction wrote.

This is a perfectly reasonable reaction. I don’t get it either, but I don’t necessarily know there’s anything to be understood.

Whenever someone’s protest actions appear on viral video like this, it’s usually because you’re not dealing with a rational actor. You’re dealing with someone who wants to ignore their perceived enemy. In this case, that enemy is mostly white people eating ice cream. That seems a bit more like inchoate rage than someone trying to win friends and influence people who haven’t read “White Fragility” yet.

So, I give you the other reaction, best exemplified by former liberal Dave Rubin:

“Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on the new supporters they just created,” Rubin said.

He wasn’t the only one who noticed this particularly noxious corner of the cultural left — the less peaceful elements of which have been allowed to do whatever they so please by Democratic officials in cities across this fruited plain — might be turning people who would otherwise support the Black Lives Matter movement against it and against the Democratic Party one cringeworthy video like this at a time.

And why would you vote for them again? This won’t magically solve itself under Joe Biden, after all. If anything, that’s a sure way to embolden the kind of people who think you don’t have the right to eat ice cream without them disrupting you.

Oh, and by the way, things were much worse when a similar incident happened in Dallas earlier in the month:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Did this create any Trump voters? I can bet you this much: A lot more new people walked out of both situations as new Republicans than as newly minted acolytes of the Black Lives Matter movement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







