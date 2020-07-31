Imagine this: You’re sitting down to eat. You’re sitting outside, because that’s the responsible thing to do these days.

All of a sudden, a roving group of protesters comes up to you with drums and bullhorns. They’re screaming at you. Why are you out on the streets when you’re not protesting against the multitude of injustices being visited upon people who aren’t white and can’t eat outside where you are?

They start beating the drums and hitting the sirens on the bullhorns. You’re likely to walk away from the encounter a bit peeved.

The question is: If you walked into that situation as a liberal, how likely are you to exit as a conservative?

This video was posted by conservative social media personality Ian Miles Chong on Wednesday, showing people eating ice cream al fresco who were subjected to just that kind of treatment from what appeared to be Black Lives Matter protesters:

TRENDING: Lone NBA Player Refuses To Kneel: Doesn't Wear BLM Shirt, Gives Perfect Response to Critics

Racism is over! pic.twitter.com/m5JEtADAG6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 30, 2020

“You can put your ice cream down for five seconds and give us respect. Sirens on,” the protest leader in the video said.

Apparently, they needed to listen to the merry troupe of protesters — including what appears to be the requisite white guy wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt — spending way longer than five seconds blaring the horns and beating the drums.

Will Donald Trump win in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1764 Votes) 1% (17 Votes)

It’s worth noting little is known about the provenance of the video — where and when it was shot, who was in it, what was the context, whether there any more protests going on, that sort of thing.

We were able to track down a slender few rumors that were consistent-ish but, at the moment, about as verifiable as the existence of Bigfoot. We don’t report on Bigfoot here (which has been a total downer for me, since I’ve been looking to blow the lid off of the Sasquatch-industrial complex for years), so we’re not going to pass those along.

What we can tell is that the video appears to be genuine and inspired, for the most part, two types of reactions.

What I’ve never understood is how they think being obnoxious and rude and violent is going to win anybody over. — Virginia Girl (@virginiagirl10) July 30, 2020

RELATED: Local Paper Blasts Leaders After Violent Protest Was Allowed To Burn Through City

“What I’ve never understood is how they think being obnoxious and rude and violent is going to win anybody over,” one Twitter user who exemplified the first kind of reaction wrote.

This is a perfectly reasonable reaction. I don’t get it either, but I don’t necessarily know there’s anything to be understood.

Whenever someone’s protest actions appear on viral video like this, it’s usually because you’re not dealing with a rational actor. You’re dealing with someone who wants to ignore their perceived enemy. In this case, that enemy is mostly white people eating ice cream. That seems a bit more like inchoate rage than someone trying to win friends and influence people who haven’t read “White Fragility” yet.

So, I give you the other reaction, best exemplified by former liberal Dave Rubin:

Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on the new supporters they just created. https://t.co/0x3yVMcmbF — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2020

“Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on the new supporters they just created,” Rubin said.

He wasn’t the only one who noticed this particularly noxious corner of the cultural left — the less peaceful elements of which have been allowed to do whatever they so please by Democratic officials in cities across this fruited plain — might be turning people who would otherwise support the Black Lives Matter movement against it and against the Democratic Party one cringeworthy video like this at a time.

Creating Republicans — Jim Tomlinson 🇺🇸 (@jimetomlinson) July 29, 2020

Lots more are being red-pilled daily! Keep it up #BLM and #Antifa! Trump thanks you for your in kind contributions to his re-election campaign. 4 more years! 4 more years!! #Trump2020LandslideVictory — Reagan (@Flyingright1) July 30, 2020

Seriously. Every time I see crazy people acting like this I always think to myself, “Trump is going to win so hard in November…” — More Meat Lessloaf (@mormeatlessloaf) July 30, 2020

Voted Dem. my entire life and up until 4 months ago I had every intention of doing so again in 2020; then the Democratic Party sold its soul to BLM, and now November can’t get here fast enough so I can vote for Trump! BLM isn’t solving race inequality, they are making it worse. — Adam Taylor Fletcher (@AdamTFletcher) July 30, 2020

And why would you vote for them again? This won’t magically solve itself under Joe Biden, after all. If anything, that’s a sure way to embolden the kind of people who think you don’t have the right to eat ice cream without them disrupting you.

Oh, and by the way, things were much worse when a similar incident happened in Dallas earlier in the month:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Black Lives Matter started a riot at an otherwise peaceful restaurant in Dallas by attacking customers and staff. This is what Cultural Marxism looks like. pic.twitter.com/kmqHgwJo1c — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

Black Lives Matter started a riot in this Dallas establishment with the sole purpose of creating chaos and anarchy. They wrecked the entire restaurant. pic.twitter.com/URV0eIYVPK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

Did this create any Trump voters? I can bet you this much: A lot more new people walked out of both situations as new Republicans than as newly minted acolytes of the Black Lives Matter movement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.