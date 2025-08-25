Share
Commentary

How Many of Today's Public School Teachers Could Pass This 8th Grade Exam from 1899?

 By Samuel Short  August 25, 2025 at 4:39am
An image is going viral on the social media platform X, showing a test for 8th graders from 1899. It demonstrates how dumbed-down our education system has become — with many believing that most high school students, and even public school teachers, probably would not pass it.

An image of the test was posted to X Tuesday with the caption that this was for 8th graders in rural California.

A quick glance shows subjects like Math, English, Music, Geography, and U.S. History.

One English question asked students to write a biography of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, with a minimum of six quotations.

Math questions had students working with fractions, decimals, and ratios, as well as a number of word problems, while the music section tested students’ knowledge of scales and time.

One geography question asked students to compare the climates of different American cities. It also tested their knowledge of South America and Europe.

Although cut off the page, the U.S. History section appeared to ask about the division between the North and South, with one abolishing slavery and the other utilizing it. Another question asked about the functions of the executive branch of government.

Could 20 percent of current public school teachers pass this test?

The New Republic posted another 8th grade exam from 1895 with similarly challenging questions.

Heads Up posted images of a test from 1912 for 8th graders, with questions like defining nouns, personal pronouns, longitude and latitude and asking students to “Describe the heart” and locate specific organs and describe their functions in the section of physiology.

Compare this to more recent images from commentator LibsofTikTok, showing how dramatic the shift has been in educational standards.

A 10th grade English class in October 2023 was probably too busy telling white students how awful they are to teach them any of the things 8th graders used to learn.

Canada Teacher Suspended Over 'Racist' Zombie Makeup, Despite Fact Trudeau Got Away With It 3 Times - Now Teacher Has His Job Back With a Bonus

Another post indicated middle schoolers were being taught about radical gender ideology, which, again, was probably too time consuming to teach them anything useful that children from over 100 hundred years ago were learning.

Another school brought in a drag queen to educate children about changing their name and gender in a legal sense.

Never mind today’s students. Could even 20 percent of today’s teachers pass any of the tests shown here? It’s doubtful if they’re spending classroom time exposing children to backwards race and gender ideology.

Education used to be a means of equipping youth with the tools to be successful.

Now it is about indoctrinating them to become activists for social causes.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




