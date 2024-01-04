Many Verizon Customers Eligible for Piece of $100 Million Class Action Settlement

Some Verizon customers could be entitled to part of a major cash settlement from a class-action lawsuit that accuses the phone service provider of hiding unnecessary fees it charged them.

USA Today reported the payout could be as big as $100 million.

In a lawsuit filed in New Jersey on behalf of many of the company’s customers, it is alleged Verizon charged numerous fees in a manner that the complainants described as “deceptive.”

Verizon was sued and agreed to settle.

However, as part of the settlement, the company will not admit to any wrongdoing.

Verizon has also agreed to update its fee disclosure policy in the spirit of transparency.

Additionally, Verizon will continue to charge the same fees and reserves the right to raise them if it sees fit.

Those who qualify for the payout include many customers who used the service on varying plans between Jan. 1, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2023.

Many of those affected by the fees who qualify for a chunk of the $100 million payout either have or will receive a notice in the mail or by email shortly informing them to stake a claim.

Have you ever thought about getting rid of your smartphone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (894 Votes) No: 37% (523 Votes)

Others who wish to file a claim for part of the settlement can do so at the class action website by clicking here.

Those who are eligible for a check but do not wish to accept it must manually opt out of the settlement cash.

Eligible customers who do not file a claim by April 15 will not receive a payout and cannot seek one in the future.

The class action website said in a statement:

“Verizon customers claimed in a class action lawsuit that Verizon has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, ‘Administrative Charge’) that was unfair and not adequately disclosed. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit.”

The statement concluded, “The customers and Verizon have reached a proposed settlement to resolve the lawsuit on a class action basis, as described below.”

Verizon spokesman Rich Young defended his company in his own statement to USA Today, although he did not comment on the $100 million settlement specifically.

“Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing,” Young said.

He added, “This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs.”

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.