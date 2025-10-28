So Many Videos: MSNBC Host, Pritzker Humiliated After Foolishly Saying Dems Never Called Trump Hitler - And Then the Videos Poured In

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace made the outlandish claim on Monday that Democrats have not compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

There are many instances of guests on Wallace’s program saying just that, with a new video compilation to prove it.

Further, her statement came during her “The Best People” podcast interview with Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who, ironically, spent several minutes likening actions being taken by the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

Pritzker first alleged that Trump plans to use the military to disrupt the 2026 midterm elections.

“I think he needs to prove otherwise, because at the moment, he’s following precisely a kind of playbook that we’ve seen throughout history,” the governor said. “I also built a Holocaust museum with Holocaust survivors.”

“I’m not suggesting we’re heading toward a Holocaust,” Pritzker hedged, but then continued, “I am suggesting, though, that authoritarianism, which they easily recognize the early stages of, is coming upon this country and that people are beginning to wake up and recognize it.”

Wallace responded, saying that Vice President J.D. Vance had once called Trump “America’s Hitler.” It was in a private text message before the 2016 presidential election. Vance has since explained that at that time, he believed some of the leftist media’s coverage of Trump, and of course, changed his mind once he actually got to know the president and saw him function in office.

Wallace commended Pritzker for making the comparison of Trump’s administration to Nazi Germany.

“You’ve put some architecture behind the parallels that involve all of us, and you’ve talked about — the first thing you said was ‘people being asked for their papers,’ American citizens being asked to show up with papers, street vendors being asked to produce passports, rounding people up, and good people looking the other way, thinking, ‘That’s not about me.’ You know, ‘I’m a citizen.’ But who do they go after next?” she asked.

Pritzker tried to dial Wallace back a bit.

“I do want to separate myself from the idea that I’m calling him Hitler. … I haven’t suggested that Donald Trump is Hitler,” he said.

“I don’t think any Democrat has,” Wallace asserted.

Fact check: false.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the MSNBC host drew the comparison herself when Trump embraced the word “nationalist” at a 2018 event, to the cheers of the crowd. Trump said nationalism just meant putting the needs of one’s own nation above others: America first.

“I watch enough History Channel to know that they cheered at Hitler, too,” she said, arguing that Trump was speaking in code and really meant white nationalism.

Social media influencer Tom Elliott put together several clips of Wallace’s own guests on MSNBC over the years comparing Trump to Hitler, including former Obama CIA Director John Brennan.

Nicolle Wallace: No one calls Trump Hitler*

.

.

.

.

.

*Except every day on my show pic.twitter.com/QjI6KklYsU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2025

The last clip of Elliott’s compilation was Wallace saying that everyone going to the polls in November 2024 “has to know that Donald Trump believes Hitler did some good things.”

In September, the Republican National Committee put together a thread on social media that included clips of several instances in which Democrats described Trump as a fascist or a Nazi.

Tim Walz echoed the claim that “No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core.” Walz: “That’s exactly who he is.” pic.twitter.com/bAqSqPQ6Lm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

The leaders included former Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who called Trump “Temu Hitler,” meaning a second-rate version of the dictator.

Wallace must have forgotten that the internet is forever. There are a plethora of examples of Democrats comparing Trump to Hitler.

