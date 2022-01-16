Share
News

Marathon Synagogue Standoff Comes to a Swift End as Elite Hostage Rescue Force Arrives on Scene

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2022 at 9:38am
Share

A hostage situation at a Texas synagogue ended Saturday night with all hostages safe.

The FBI and police in Colleyville, outside Dallas, said the man who took four hostages earlier Saturday was dead, according to WFAA-TV. Details of his death were not released.

The incident began at about 10:40 a.m and ended shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time “after a loud bang and gunfire were heard,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted news that the ordeal had ended.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Awkwardly Smirks as Reporter Savages Her by Listing Off Biden's Failures for 1 Minute Straight

The FBI had been negotiating with the man, who released one hostage at about 5 p.m.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said a special rescue team was summoned.

“The FBI called out the hostage rescue team, which is an elite hostage rescue force out of Quantico, Virginia,” Miller said, according to WFAA. “They immediately got on a plane and flew down here. I think they brought 60 or 70 people from Washington, D.C., to come and help with the situation.”

Would you call this incident terrorism?

The elite team “breached the synagogue” and rescued the three remaining hostages, Miller said.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of FBI Dallas, praised those who brought the standoff to an end.

“I’m extremely proud of the team of negotiators, the FBI agents, and local police officers, who worked all day long engaging the subject and likely saved the lives of the subjects just through their engagement,” DeSarno said, according to WFAA.

“It’s very likely this situation would have ended very badly early on in the day had we not had professional, consistent negotiation with the subject.”

Video of the raid that ended the standoff is below:

Related:
Texas Synagogue Hostage Suspect Identified as Foreign National Malik Faisal Akram


Desano said authorities identified the suspect, but are not revealing his identity at this time. He said FBI offices in London and Tel Aviv, Israel, were involved, according to CNN.

CNN reported that it was told by Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Sunday that the government was “aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities,” but it was unclear if this was the man who took the hostages.

CNN reported a link between the hostage-taker and Aafia Siddiqui, who is now serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted on charges of attempted murder and armed assault on Americans in Afghanistan.

“We do believe from our engaging with this subject that he was singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community, but we’ll continue to work to find motive,” DeSarno said.

The Beth Israel synagogue was livestreaming a Shabbat service on Facebook when the hostages were taken.

Before the livestream ended, indistinct audio could be heard of what sounded like police negotiations, according to the Star-Telegram.

The man claimed to have explosives, the Star-Telegram reported, but police have not said whether weapons were found.

Fox News reported that at one point, the man said, “I will die.”

“I’m going to die at the end of this, alright? Are you listening? I am going to die. OK? So don’t cry for me,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ukraine: Russia Just Made First Attack in New 'Hybrid War'
To Kick Off Black History Month Amid Historically Low Approval Numbers, Biden Planning Big Move Against Police: Report
The Senator Fauci Called a 'Moron' Just Published One Devastating Record the Public Had No Idea Existed
Texas Synagogue Hostage Suspect Identified as Foreign National Malik Faisal Akram
Despite Storming Synagogue During Service to Demand for Release of Terrorist, FBI Claims Attacker Wasn't Targeting Jewish Community
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!