March Madness Player Tells Reporters About Jesus After Tough Loss: 'He's the One That Sacrificed for Us'

High Point University basketball guard Trae Benham gave all praise and glory to Jesus Christ even after his team was dealt a tough loss.

Purdue emerged victorious over High Point on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, beating the team with a 75 to 63 victory, according to ESPN.

Benham added 11 points to his team’s score.

But he was remembered most for the news conference, which followed his team’s loss, where he discussed the impact that the faith of Coach Alan Huss had on his own outlook.

“I realized, and Coach Huss helped me realize, that there’s something so much deeper than your own selfish desires, and that’s to get a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said.

“We talk about it all the time, but that’s called sacrifice, and sacrificial love runs deep,” Benham added.

“That’s why this brotherhood is unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of. But I want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because He’s the one that sacrificed for us,” he continued.

“He’s a leader, and it’s Him that’s the reason why we were able to do that. And it’s Him that’s the reason we were able to sacrifice and to get a part of something bigger than ourselves and to crucify our own egos and our own desires every single day.”

“I want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” High Point’s @TraeBenham points to the Lord after their NCAA Tournament loss to Purdue. Win or lose, Jesus gets the glory.@HPUMBB pic.twitter.com/bLcW03h4iZ — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) March 21, 2025

Benham’s statement of faith was neither a theological treatise nor a weepy emotional tribute.

It was a plainly and firmly stated offering of praise to Jesus.

Countless Christians therefore resonated with his remarks on social media as the footage of Benham went viral in the following days.

“That’s what a man sounds like. Most of us, including myself, fall short of this level of clarity and wisdom,” one user said.

“Praising Christ after a defeat! Love this,” another added. “A sport is only a vehicle to honor God with and this is how you do it!”

“Great example and witness for Christ,” a third noted.

It’s worth noting that High Point had reached Division I all the way back in 1999 but had never been able to enter the NCAA Tournament until this year, according to ESPN.

Huss was able to get the team into the NCAA Tournament in his second season, which is likely what Benham was referencing.

But Benham did not dwell on the disappointment of going as far as his team went only to lose in the first round.

Instead his eyes were fixed on Christ.

In a world of increased secularization and even degeneracy, where the offense that comes with the name of Christ has never been more palpable, particularly in the world of sports, Benham chose to glorify his King rather than harp on the loss.

He used the public platform he had been provided to make sure the world heard something about his Savior.

That makes him the real winner.

