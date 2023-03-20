Parler Share
March Madness Star Booed After 'Disrespectful' Move in Game's Final Seconds Backfires

 By Jack Davis  March 20, 2023 at 7:59am
If Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, had been a classroom Sunday, and sportsmanship the subject, March Madness fans would have handed Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin an F.

With No. 8-seeded Florida Atlantic having nothing more to do than run out the final seconds to celebrate a 78-70 win over No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, the kind of antics often associated with college sophomores, which Martin happens to be, took place, according to the New York Post.

The final seconds were ticking away as Martin made the moment all about him with a fancy dunk that not only earned him boos from fans who saw the move as a violation of the unwritten rules of sportsmanship but left him humiliated because the stunt failed.

Instead of punctuating the school’s first appearance in the NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen and the team’s trip to Madison Square Garden for its next game, Martin ended the game with the clang of the ball bouncing high off the rim blending with the sound of the buzzer.

“That is not right,” an announcer said on the air after the stunt while one tweeting fan called the episode “pathetic and embarrassing” and another labeled it “disrespectful.”

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May apologized for the stunt to Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson as they shook hands after the game.

“I apologized to him for that but also reminded him we’re the adults,“ May said, according to The Associated Press.

”We’ve got to fix that behavior. It’s part of the game. I apologized to him,” he said.

Fox News noted that Martin did not show up for the post-game press conference.

After the game, May went out of his way to praise Fairleigh Dickinson, according to the Post.

“Hats off to FDU. Incredibly hard to prepare for. Such a tough matchup. And their scrappiness, physicality, was exceptional. We just made enough plays to win. We settled in against their press and just had enough in us,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation