Marco Rubio Announces Aggressive Crackdown on Every Chinese Student in the US

Amid allegations that Chinese students have infiltrated at least one American university to act as spies, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said visas for Chinese students are being revoked.

Earlier this month, a published report alleged a web of Chinese espionage had been woven at Stanford University.

On Wednesday, Rubio said enough was enough.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio said in a statement posted to the State Department’s website.

“We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.”

A report from Axios said, the new policy applies to all Chinese students.

A State Department official Axios did not name said, the step was designed to “protect Americans.”

“China exploited our visa system for decades to advance the priorities of the Communist Party,” the official said.

“They sent students to our best colleges and research universities. Many of these so called guests in our country arrived with one purpose — to steal our intellectual property on Beijing’s behalf.”

Is this a good move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (343 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“The President’s goal is clear: We will put America first, and that means our priorities on everything from trade to immigration should benefit Americans, not other nations at the expense of our people,” the official said.

The action on Chinese students comes in a broader context of the administration applying increased scrutiny to all students seeking visas to attend American colleges, according to the Associated Press.

The State Department has paused scheduling new student visa interviews as it prepares to implement a policy that will increase social media screening of foreign students.

A cable signed by Rubio and obtained by the Associated Press said the pause was put in place while guidance is developed.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity” until the guidance comes out, the cable said.

Asked about the screening, State Department representative Tammy Bruce said the Trump administration takes seriously who it allows into the country.

“[W]e take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to vet, and we continue to have an interest,” she said during a Tuesday briefing, according to the State Department’s website.

“And again, whether they be student or if you’re a tourist who needs a visa or whoever you are, we’re going to be looking at you. I think why that would — it seems to be such a controversial thing that’s going on, but it shouldn’t be.

“And every nation should take seriously — and does — who’s coming in. So if you’re going to be applying for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps. Expect to be looked at, and we go on from there,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.