Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Destructive’ Democratic Socialism

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio spoke out against Democratic socialism Wednesday saying the ideology allows the left to ignore socialism’s destructive roots.

The Florida senator blasted Democratic socialism in a Wednesday video.

“Let’s be clear about so-called democratic socialism,” Rubio captioned the video. “It’s incompatible with our American values.”

“Democratic socialism is quickly becoming a trendy phrase in American politics,” Rubio said in the video.

“But why has it become so popular among some? Because it allows the radical left to ignore the incredibly destructive history of socialism.”

Rubio said that Democratic socialism promises universal basic income, free college, government healthcare and guaranteed employment — but that this is incompatible with American values.

“Democratic socialism hasn’t worked anywhere in the world and in fact, there are people living in America today who came here because democratic socialism destroyed the economies of their countries,” Rubio said.

“There’s no doubt that our public policies must change to better reflect our values of dignified work, strong families, and thriving communities. But democratic socialism — that will never be the answer.”

Rubio’s comments come as 70 percent of Democrats say “some form of socialism” would be a “good thing” for the United States.

Democratic New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both high-profile freshman representatives, are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Democratic voters grow increasingly comfortable with socialism, but the only open socialist and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

