Marco Rubio Corrects AOC with Only 1 Word - And It's Absolutely Glorious

By C. Douglas Golden
Published December 18, 2020 at 7:58am
A few weeks ago, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a bit of a dust-up with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin, not illogically, had pointed out that “defund the police” wasn’t exactly a slogan that was going to carry the party to victory. In response, AOC tweeted a pic of her giving dagger eyes to Manchin during President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address.

Manchin was unmoved. “I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee,” he said. “She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

He’s not wrong, but seeing how she fares in Twitter fights, maybe it’s a good thing she stays away from legislation.

For those of you coming late to the party, Ocasio-Cortez has been sniping back and forth with Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter. It’s an exchange which, thus far, has left her winless.

Darned if she doesn’t dust herself back off and try, though. You have to give her credit for that. Learning from the experience, not so much.

So a bit of background to this newest dust-up: In the latest blow to whatever “unity” narrative Joe Biden is trying to weave, his pick for deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said she was willing to work with Republicans in an interview where she called them “a bunch of f—ers.”

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon told Glamour in an interview published Tuesday.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Do Democrats really want "unity"?

Yes, I know that’s both horrible and mind-glowingly stupid, but tell me that you didn’t have a bad laugh reading it. And naturally, O’Malley Dillon has her defenders. Here’s thought-hovel Refinery29’s take on it: “Honestly, ‘F—ers’ Is Too Kind A Word For Republicans Right Now.” Because I’m sure no one thinks the same thing about O’Malley Dillon or Refinery29 writer Natalie Gontcharova. That’s how we achieve unity. We all think that expletive is too good of a word for the other side and we go from there.

Honestly, though. Gontcharova is entitled to spew however much venom gets her the clicks she needs, but O’Malley Dillon said this in the context “that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.” Even healing with that “bunch of f—ers.”

Rubio pointed the obvious out:

WARNING: The following tweet contains ulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

And in barges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, taking aim at Rubio because someone allegedly used awful language against her and also, taxes. Because why not?

So, for context: In July, AOC got in a shouting match with Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho in which she alleged Yoho called her a “f—ing b—-.” Yoho denied using those words, although he apologized for the heated nature of the talk, according to USA Today.

Absolutely nobody leaped to Yoho’s defense, it’s worth noting, and Ted Yoho isn’t a presumptive president-elect’s appointee promising unity. Anyhow, AOC doesn’t have a problem with “f—ers,” since she says “that is the right word for those who fleece & scam working families.”

Rubio had a one-word correction for her:

Well played. And no asterisks required.

By the way, this back-and-forth between Rubio and Ocasio-Cortez has been going on for a little while now, as previously stated. Here’s what happened earlier this month after AOC freaked out over the prospect of conservative investigative journalism outfit Project Veritas getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan:

Rubio’s parry:

AOC’s rejoinder:

AOC’s rejoinder falling apart:

#FindEasierCompetitionAOC.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







