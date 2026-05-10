Marco Rubio Reveals the Message He Delivered Pope Leo During 'Important Meeting' at Vatican

Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed new details Thursday about a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Speaking to reporters after the closed-door meeting, Rubio said “[I] updated them on the situation with Iran, expressed our point of view about why this was important and the danger that Iran poses to the world, which is largely recognized.”

BREAKING: Marco Rubio reveals what he and Pope Leo discussed during their closed-door meeting amid President Trump’s clash with the Vatican: “[I] updated them on the situation with Iran, expressed our point of view about why this was important and the danger that Iran poses to… pic.twitter.com/kJMfjUH6Ty — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2026

His remarks quickly circulated online and fueled renewed discussion about the Vatican’s relationship with the Trump administration.

The secretary of state emphasized that the conversation with Pope Leo remained respectful and constructive and he said they “had a very good meeting.”

Rubio described Pope Leo saying, “The Holy Father is a spiritual leader… that’s his role to play,”

He added that the meeting concluded on positive terms, calling it “a very cordial and important meeting.”

Rubio’s comments suggest the administration is actively attempting to reassure international allies and religious leaders that its posture toward Iran is rooted in national security concerns rather than a desire for open conflict.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement confirming these “cordial talks” and acknowledging that Rubio met first with Pope Leo XIV and then with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher.

The Vatican Press Release affirmed “the shared commitment to fostering sound bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America.”

The press release went on to share that, “Views were then exchanged regarding situations on the regional and international levels, with particular attention given to countries experiencing war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations as well as the need to work tirelessly for peace.”

Met with @Pontifex to underscore our shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity. pic.twitter.com/BIZ9SfW5nY — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 7, 2026

Yahoo News reported that the meeting between Rubio and Leo lasted about 45 minutes and was the first meeting between the Pope and a Trump cabinet member in almost a year.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to discuss the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vjl1J1RWYu — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) May 7, 2026

The Washington Post reported that the meeting occurred between a small U.S. delegation which included Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India.

Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the State Department is reported to have shared that the discussions included “ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Western Hemisphere and efforts to achieve a durable peace in the Middle East,” as well as efforts at “advancing religious freedom.”

The closed-door meeting between Rubio and Pope Leo is likely to remain closely scrutinized as diplomatic efforts continue with humanitarian leaders worldwide.

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