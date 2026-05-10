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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, Vatican on May 7, 2026.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, Vatican on May 7, 2026. (Simone Resolute - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

Marco Rubio Reveals the Message He Delivered Pope Leo During 'Important Meeting' at Vatican

 By Stephanie Nutter  May 10, 2026 at 3:00pm
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed new details Thursday about a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Speaking to reporters after the closed-door meeting, Rubio said “[I] updated them on the situation with Iran, expressed our point of view about why this was important and the danger that Iran poses to the world, which is largely recognized.”

His remarks quickly circulated online and fueled renewed discussion about the Vatican’s relationship with the Trump administration.

The secretary of state emphasized that the conversation with Pope Leo remained respectful and constructive and he said they “had a very good meeting.”

Rubio described Pope Leo saying, “The Holy Father is a spiritual leader… that’s his role to play,”

He added that the meeting concluded on positive terms, calling it “a very cordial and important meeting.”

Rubio’s comments suggest the administration is actively attempting to reassure international allies and religious leaders that its posture toward Iran is rooted in national security concerns rather than a desire for open conflict.

Related:
Pope Backfire: Trump's Support Among Catholics Went Up After Trump Fired Back at Pope Leo

The Holy See Press Office released a statement confirming these “cordial talks” and acknowledging that Rubio met first with Pope Leo XIV and then with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher.

The Vatican Press Release affirmed “the shared commitment to fostering sound bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America.”

The press release went on to share that, “Views were then exchanged regarding situations on the regional and international levels, with particular attention given to countries experiencing war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations as well as the need to work tirelessly for peace.”

Yahoo News reported that the meeting between Rubio and Leo lasted about 45 minutes and was the first meeting between the Pope and a Trump cabinet member in almost a year.

The Washington Post reported that the meeting occurred between a small U.S. delegation which included Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India.

Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the State Department is reported to have shared that the discussions included “ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Western Hemisphere and efforts to achieve a durable peace in the Middle East,” as well as efforts at “advancing religious freedom.”

The closed-door meeting between Rubio and Pope Leo is likely to remain closely scrutinized as diplomatic efforts continue with humanitarian leaders worldwide.

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Stephanie Nutter
Stephanie Nutter has a Bachelor’s degree in Religion and a Master’s in Anthropology with an emphasis in Archaeology. She lives in Indiana with her husband and their most loveable and cuddly four-legged best friend, Leo!




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