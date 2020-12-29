Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida issued a statement on Monday in support of $2,000 direct payments to Americans, an idea first floated last week by President Donald Trump.

Rubio took to social media to share his support for larger payments for Americans who are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic,” Rubio tweeted. “This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount.”

I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020

Rubio also shared a link to a media release on his Senate website in which he expounded on his thoughts about a larger direct relief amount. The Republican also took a shot at Democrats in the release.

“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio stated. “For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn.”

“Remember, months ago Speaker Pelosi and Democrats rejected the Administration’s previous offer of $1,200 per adult and $1,000 per child. Thankfully, she’s finally stopped holding working families hostage.”

“I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief … Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000,” the senator continued.

“I also stand ready to work with my colleagues to make much-needed changes to Section 230 and take steps to ensure the American people can once again have confidence in our elections.”

The House on Tuesday voted to pass legislation to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. Two Democrats joined 130 House Republicans in opposing the bill, The New York Times reported.

CBS News reported that the bill would need the support of two-thirds of those in the upper chamber.

Now, the fate of those larger payments is in doubt. Support for the payments is now largely bipartisan after Present Donald Trump stated last week that $600 was not enough, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to increase the payments by a unanimous vote from Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported.

Trump urged support for the payments in a succinct Tuesday morning tweet.

“$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!!” the president wrote.

$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Rubio is joined by a number of other Republicans in the Senate in supporting $2,000 in direct payments for Americans. Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue both tweeted Tuesday they would vote for the larger payments. Both lawmakers are still making their respective cases for re-election in next week’s runoff races.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump — we need to deliver $2,000 direct relief checks to the American people. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 29, 2020

President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also stated his strong support for passing the larger payments.

Working Americans have borne the brunt of this pandemic. They’ve been hammered, through no fault of their own. They deserve $2000 in #covid relief – a fraction of what the banks & big business got. Let’s vote now — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 29, 2020

“Working Americans have borne the brunt of this pandemic. They’ve been hammered, through no fault of their own. They deserve $2000 in #covid relief – a fraction of what the banks & big business got. Let’s vote now,” Hawley tweeted.

