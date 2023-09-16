Maren Morris' Shots at Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' in Music Video Epically Backfire

Country singer Maren Morris appeared to have taken aim at Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” in two new music videos released earlier in the week.

Both “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out Of Here” videos showed Morris as she walks through a small miniature town.







Throughout the songs, numerous signs are shown with one stating, “Welcome to Our Perfect SMALL TOWN from sundown to sunset.”

One yard has a “don’t tread on me” flag, with another one stating “go woke go broke.”

Aldean released the music video for “Try That in a Small Town” in July which featured images of urban rioters with a warning, as the title suggests, not to try that in a small town.

Critics were quick to claim the song was “pro-lynching” and “racist,” with Country Music Television pulling the wildly popular song from its lineup.

And some fans are speculating Morris’ new videos are a direct shot at “Try That in a Small Town.” In the past, Morris has clashed with Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over LGBT issues.

Brittany Aldean wrote on Instagram in August 2022, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Morris decided to take to X, previously known as Twitter, to express her anger and decided to name-call Brittany Aldean.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris stated.

While no one knows for certain if the videos are a dig at Aldean, Morris did take to Instagram to elaborate on the meaning behind each song. She stated she wrote “The Tree” on the 10-year anniversary of moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

She noted, “It’s about a toxic ‘family tree’ burning itself to the ground. Halfway through, I realize it’s burning itself down without any of my help.”

“By the end of the song, I give myself permission to face the sun, plant new seeds where it’s safer to grow and realize that sometimes there IS greener grass elsewhere.”

Morris said “Get The Hell Out Of Here” picks up right where “The Tree” ends. It’s “a story of me feeling pulled in every direction, needing everyone else’s understanding and acceptance but my own and how self-destructive that ultimately became.”

If these songs are, in fact, meant as an attack on Aldean’s hit song, those digs appear to have backfired somewhat. As of Saturday, “The Tree” has roughly 148,000 views with the second part barely reaching 50,000 views. “Try That in a Small Town” currently sits at over 36 million views on YouTube.







The release of Morris’ videos come as the singer has stated she is departing country music, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 33-year-old said, “I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy.”

