Fox News host Maria Bartiromo was on fire this Sunday morning over the news that prior to and after the 2016 presidential election, the Hillary Clinton campaign allegedly paid technology experts to infiltrate servers in Trump Tower and then the White House to search for any information that could tie candidate and then President Donald Trump to Russia.

This information was revealed in a court motion filed on Friday by special counsel John Durham in his case against Michael Sussmann, a former Clinton campaign lawyer and one-time partner with the Perkins, Coie law firm, according to Fox News.

The motion was filed to point out the clear conflicts of interest of the Latham & Watkins law firm, which currently represents Sussmann.

Powerline’s John Hinderaker, a lawyer, explained that Latham “has its fingers in multiple pies regarding the Russia collusion hoax” and that “one or more” of the firm’s current and former lawyers may be called as witnesses in the case. This must be addressed before the trial.

The motion states that Sussmann “had assembled and conveyed the allegations [of the false Trump/Alpha Bank link] to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

When Durham announced his indictment of Sussmann on one count of lying to the FBI in September, most of us greeted the news with a yawn.

We had long since given up on his team’s ability to hold anyone accountable for the travesty that had been thrust upon the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election and continued throughout his presidency.

Durham’s investigation, which began in May 2019, hadn’t yet produced anything of substance.

But his indictments last fall of Sussman and then Igor Danchenko, who was dossier author Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source, showed he might be on to something.

However, it was Friday’s filing — which said prosecutors intend to prove in court that the Clinton machine paid to infiltrate the servers at Trump Tower and the White House — that really changed the game.

558443477 Us v Sussmann Gov… by John Hinderaker

This is huge news. It appears as though the setup was real — laws were broken in an attempt to ensure a Clinton victory.

It’s official: Hillary Clinton spied on Trump. Standby for ZERO REPORTING from the BS news media.🤦🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 13, 2022

Among the reason the media might want to cover the developments in John Durham’s criminal probe of the fraudulent Alfa Bank story and the crimes committed to spread it: the Clinton 2016 official at the heart of it is now Biden’s National Security Advisor in charge of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OpBk4AdDcL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 13, 2022

Bartiromo has closely followed Durham’s criminal probe into the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s bogus investigation into supposed collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin to win the presidency. She is as frustrated as we are.

Deeply angry over what the Democrats have put both America and Trump through, she launched into a rant against the whole lot of them on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I tell you, I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his four years in office,” Bartiromo said. “So much so that he was constantly on defense, constantly explaining that there was no collusion, constantly explaining why — he had to explain why they were spying on him. All of this.

“Again, every American should be outraged by this.

“Do you know how many foreign countries want to get into the White House’s internet flow? … And this tech executive was able to do that? What does that tell us about the national security of this country? What does that tell us of the power of the Clinton machine enabling to take down her political enemy for four years straight and damage his reputation?”

“This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen,” she said. “Now we know for sure: They tried to cheat in the 2016 election. They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of COVID.”







She then wondered aloud if the Biden administration’s intense focus on Russia’s imminent invasion of Ukraine was perhaps a ruse to draw attention away from what Fox News has dubbed Clinton’s “infiltration” scandal.

“All weekend long, the White House leakers,” Bartiromo told her viewers, making the gesture of air quotes, “have been running around saying that Putin is going to invade Ukraine this Wednesday. So, is it all a ruse that they are really going to invade this Wednesday, or are they trying to create all this drama because we were getting this Durham information and because we just saw 40-year highs on inflation?”

Possibly. This stumbling, bumbling administration has every incentive to want to make these stories (and many more) disappear, particularly since we are less than nine months away from the midterm elections.

Who can blame Bartiromo for her skepticism?

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, in what has to be the worst timing ever, just introduced a new line of “But Her Emails” merchandise to taunt Trump over allegations in an upcoming book that he tore up documents and flushed them down a White House toilet.

Twitchy has compiled a collection of snarky responses to Clinton’s just plain stupid tweet about the “limited edition” merch.

Maybe she will finally be held accountable for her actions.

Let’s hope so.

