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Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo speaks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 1 in New York City.
Maria Bartiromo speaks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 1 in New York City. Bartiromo's attorney said the Fox Business anchor has not been fired, contrary to an announcement by the network. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Maria Bartiromo Lawyers Up, Insists She Is 'Still Employed by Fox' in Bizarre Twist

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2026 at 11:01am
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Maria Bartiromo’s lawyer says that reports that she was given the ax by Fox News are not true.

On Thursday, Fox issued a news release that announced, “Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media.” No cause was given.

Some outlets reported that Bartiromo was fired for giving the White House information about internal Fox communications. Fox told The Wrap, “This was a business decision and the release speaks for itself.”

But now, attorney Bryan Freedman has told The Hollywood Reporter that Bartiromo is “still employed by Fox.”

Freedman indicated that the difference of opinion might end up in court.

“For many years, Maria Bartiromo hosted three number-one-rated television shows on Fox channels. She has been, without question, one of the hardest-working journalists throughout her award-winning career,” Freedman said in a statement.

“The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false,” he said.

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out, whether through the courthouse or otherwise. Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth,” he said.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that many TV contracts continue to pay an individual, even if that person is no longer on the air, but was not able to say whether this was the case with Bartiromo.

CNN reported that Bartiromo had “ample time remaining on her contract”

CNN also quoted a source saying that Patrick Ignozzi, executive producer of “Mornings with Maria,” was terminated on the same day Fox announced that the network and Bartiromo had parted ways.

A report from Status said that Fox executives issued a memo telling its staff to avoid reporting on claims made by President Donald Trump in a July speech that linked China to alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Related:
Report: Fox Fired Maria Bartiromo After She Told White House Network Execs Were Snubbing Trump

The report said Bartiromo leaked the order to the White House, and Status reported that the action violated her contract.

CNN reported a similar sequence of events.

“Bartiromo apparently sent a text message of the network guidance to White House officials, as if to say it wasn’t her fault that the claims weren’t getting airtime on Fox,” CNN reported.

Bartiromo had not made any public comment concerning her departure from Fox, according to the New York Post.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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