Mariah Carey Dethroned from Billboard Chart's Top Spot, Sends Flowers to New Queen of Christmas
There is a new Queen of Christmas, as Brenda Lee’s song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has claimed the No. 1 spot after being released more than half a century ago.
Mariah Carey, 54, sent the 78-year-old Lee flowers for the historic No. 1 and attached a note with it, according to Lee’s X account.
“Dearest Ms. Brenda, congratulations on your historic No. 1,” Carey wrote. “Have a merry Christmas. Love, Mariah.”
Thank you for your sweet note, @MariahCarey! Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too! 💕 -Brenda pic.twitter.com/Md0w7vQYpc
— Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeMusic_) December 7, 2023
With Lee’s capturing of Billboard’s Hot 100 No. 1 hit, supplanting Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Lee now holds the longest climb to the position, as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” was released 65 years ago, according to Rolling Stone.
In addition, Lee became the oldest person ever to top the Hot 100, claiming the title from Louis Armstrong, who was 62 when his “Hello, Dolly!” reigned, Forbes reported.
That song was released in 1964.
Billboard captured the moment Lee was told she now holds the No. 1 spot, with the singer appearing to tear up over the joyful news:
A message from Brenda Lee to her Brendanators ❤️ Watch the exact moment @UMGNashville CEO Cindy Mabe tells the holiday music icon that “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” reaches No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100, breaking multiple @billboardcharts records along the way. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/UrnzXlK28n
— billboard (@billboard) December 4, 2023
The “I’m Sorry” singer called the moment “so special” in a news release, per People.
“I cannot believe that ‘Rockin’’ has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special!” Lee said.
“Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song’s anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening.
“The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate — it is one of the best gifts I have ever received,” Lee concluded.
“Keep on Rockin’ and Merry Christmas!”
Lee recently performed her hit during the NBC special “Christmas at the Opry,” which aired on Thursday.
