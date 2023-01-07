Maricopa County officials have announced that an investigation has been launched into the widespread election-center printer issues that many feel disenfranchised Arizona voters during the 2022 midterm elections.

In a joint statement, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman announced the investigation, dubbing it “an important step.”

NEW: Former AZ Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead independent investigation into Election Day printer issues. We look forward to her findings. Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mOhkWideou — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) January 6, 2023

“This Board of Supervisors has always been committed to continuous improvement. When things don’t work, we find out why,” the statement begins.

Of note, Kari Lake, the fiery Republican gubernatorial candidate in the Arizona midterms, has not held anything back when it comes to criticizing the Maricopa County officials, calling them “crooks” and saying they should be “locked up.”

“Today we are announcing an important step in our efforts to get to the bottom of the printer issues that affected some Vote Centers on Election Day last November,” the statement continues. “Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor has agreed to lead the independent investigation we promised. Justice McGregor has experience leading inquiries of this nature, including a 2019 investigation into issues with locks on state prison cell doors.

“Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to find out why the printers that read ballots well in the August Primary had trouble reading some ballots while using the same settings in the November General. Our voters deserve nothing less.

“Maricopa County appreciates Justice McGregor’s willingness to serve in this role. We look forward to her findings.”

Now, at its face, this seems like good news for Lake and her team. After all, her legal team is still embroiled in a tense legal fight to challenge the November election results.

But based on a tweet from her official campaign Twitter account, Lake’s team appears less than enthused about this development.

Ruth McGregor is the former Arizona Supreme Court Justice who advised the court to cease using terms like “illegal”, “aliens” or “illegal immigrants” because she found them to be derogatory. We wonder if she liked @KariLake‘s border policy?https://t.co/kK2o6ixv6m https://t.co/ePhXXKpBW1 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 7, 2023

The Kari Lake War Room Twitter account pointed out that McGregor has a history of being relatively lenient, at least in terms of the language used, when it comes to illegal immigration.

Given that one of Lake’s major campaign promises was about securing the southern border, it’s easy to see why her team would have some consternation.

Lake lost the November general election for Arizona Governor to Katie Hobbs by approximately 17,000 votes. Hobbs was recently sworn in as governor.

Since that November election, Lake and her team have tirelessly fought back against the results, claiming that those printer issues essentially amounted to voter suppression.

On Dec. 24, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled in favor of Hobbs’ win.

Immediately after that ruling, Lake announced that she was going to continue the fight by taking her election challenge to the Arizona Supreme Court (the case will first go through the Appeals Court):

My court case will be going before the Appeals Court prior to the Arizona Supreme Court because it’s already been scheduled for review. This decision was done without prejudice & I am confident the case will end up in their hands eventually. We’re moving forward. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 5, 2023

Lake’s case is currently waiting to be heard on Jan. 24 by the Arizona Court of Appeals.

