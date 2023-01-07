Parler Share
News

Maricopa County Announces Probe Into Election Day Printer Issues - But Look Who Is Doing the Investigating

 By Bryan Chai  January 7, 2023 at 12:18pm
Parler Share

Maricopa County officials have announced that an investigation has been launched into the widespread election-center printer issues that many feel disenfranchised Arizona voters during the 2022 midterm elections.

In a joint statement, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman announced the investigation, dubbing it “an important step.”

“This Board of Supervisors has always been committed to continuous improvement. When things don’t work, we find out why,” the statement begins.

Trending:
McCarthy Finally Nails Down Speaker's Gavel After Shocking Development on House Floor

Of note, Kari Lake, the fiery Republican gubernatorial candidate in the Arizona midterms, has not held anything back when it comes to criticizing the Maricopa County officials, calling them “crooks” and saying they should be “locked up.”

“Today we are announcing an important step in our efforts to get to the bottom of the printer issues that affected some Vote Centers on Election Day last November,” the statement continues. “Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor has agreed to lead the independent investigation we promised. Justice McGregor has experience leading inquiries of this nature, including a 2019 investigation into issues with locks on state prison cell doors.

“Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to find out why the printers that read ballots well in the August Primary had trouble reading some ballots while using the same settings in the November General. Our voters deserve nothing less.

Will this result in a fair investigation?

“Maricopa County appreciates Justice McGregor’s willingness to serve in this role. We look forward to her findings.”

Now, at its face, this seems like good news for Lake and her team. After all, her legal team is still embroiled in a tense legal fight to challenge the November election results.

But based on a tweet from her official campaign Twitter account, Lake’s team appears less than enthused about this development.

The Kari Lake War Room Twitter account pointed out that McGregor has a history of being relatively lenient, at least in terms of the language used, when it comes to illegal immigration.

Related:
Breaking Exclusive: President Trump Tells Gen. Flynn He Would Serve as House Speaker

Given that one of Lake’s major campaign promises was about securing the southern border, it’s easy to see why her team would have some consternation.

Lake lost the November general election for Arizona Governor to Katie Hobbs by approximately 17,000 votes. Hobbs was recently sworn in as governor.

Since that November election, Lake and her team have tirelessly fought back against the results, claiming that those printer issues essentially amounted to voter suppression.

On Dec. 24, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled in favor of Hobbs’ win.

Immediately after that ruling, Lake announced that she was going to continue the fight by taking her election challenge to the Arizona Supreme Court (the case will first go through the Appeals Court):

Lake’s case is currently waiting to be heard on Jan. 24 by the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Uprising in Brazil: National Congress Seized, Riot Officer Ripped from Horse and Dogpiled
Leftist 'Scientific' Rag Exploits Damar Hamlin's Health Scare, But NFL Legend Has Only 2 Words for It
Watch This Incredible Moment Before NFL Game: "There Is Power in Prayer!"
Vince McMahon Forces Himself Back Into WWE After Sexual Misconduct Allegation: Multi-Billion Dollar Sale Imminent?
The Devil Is in the Details: Here Are the Concessions McCarthy Made to Take the Speaker's Gavel
See more...

Conversation