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A female participant riding a horse while holding a flag in Prescott, Arizona, on July 3, 2021.
A female participant riding a horse while holding a flag in Prescott, Arizona, on July 3, 2021. (wingedwolf / Getty Images)

Maricopa County GOP Committee Suspended by X, Accused of Posting Nudity When in Fact They Posted a Harmless Emoji

 By Bryan Chai  July 15, 2026 at 4:00am
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When it comes to drawing the human anatomy, certain body parts will naturally convey more scrutiny than others.

There’s one body part — well, it’s actually a pair of body parts — that is big, round, and often described as particularly striking, especially on women.

We’re obviously talking about eyeballs.

If your mind may have wandered somewhere less savory, don’t worry. Apparently, X thinks similarly — much to the chagrin of a Republican group in Arizona.

This bizarre story begins in Maricopa County, where the GOP committee there revealed to The Post & Email that their X account had been suspended over… the “eyes” emoji.

The Maricopa County Republican Committee claimed that its account was suspended on July 9, which is also when the account posted:

Are you concerned about AI deciding who gets censored and who doesn’t?

That July 9 post was a simple reminder for early voting, come July 21.

There was another post, apparently, that caught the eyes of X censors… and they were eyes.

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers took to X to laud President Donald Trump’s work to ensure election integrity:

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Scott Jennings Gives Firsthand Update on Mitch McConnell Mystery

The MCRC took the above X post and simply re-posted it with eye emojis. That was apparently enough for the X internal review system to flag the post as “nudity” and suspend the account.

The MCRC took to Truth Social to confirm the bizarre and unexpected suspension.

“PSA: ‘MCRC’s X account remains locked under false pretenses because MCRC’s post… is being mistaken for an X Terms of Service (TOS) violation,” the group said.

It added: “Analysis: ‘MCRC’s X account was automatically locked for a nudity violation on a post containing nothing more than a standard, universally used ‘Eyes’ Emoji (👀). The platform’s automated image filter has clearly triggered a false positive on the geometric shape of the emoji itself, and the UI is currently glitched, hiding the post so MCRC cannot clear it properly.’”

X informed the MCRC that it would review the suspension, though it’s unclear what came of it. The MCRC cannot access their X account while the suspension is being reviewed.

As of Tuesday evening, the above July 9 post is still the last post from the MCRC’s account.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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