Maricopa County GOP Committee Suspended by X, Accused of Posting Nudity When in Fact They Posted a Harmless Emoji

When it comes to drawing the human anatomy, certain body parts will naturally convey more scrutiny than others.

There’s one body part — well, it’s actually a pair of body parts — that is big, round, and often described as particularly striking, especially on women.

We’re obviously talking about eyeballs.

If your mind may have wandered somewhere less savory, don’t worry. Apparently, X thinks similarly — much to the chagrin of a Republican group in Arizona.

This bizarre story begins in Maricopa County, where the GOP committee there revealed to The Post & Email that their X account had been suspended over… the “eyes” emoji.

The Maricopa County Republican Committee claimed that its account was suspended on July 9, which is also when the account posted:

— EARLY VOTING FOR THE TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026 PRIMARY ELECTION IS NOW UNDERWAY. MAKE A PLAN. — General Info: https://t.co/AokmdHx6rr Voter Registration: https://t.co/VGP7Q1oWJS pic.twitter.com/wflXRayTew — Maricopa County Republican Committee | MCRC (@MaricopaGOP) July 9, 2026

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That July 9 post was a simple reminder for early voting, come July 21.

There was another post, apparently, that caught the eyes of X censors… and they were eyes.

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers took to X to laud President Donald Trump’s work to ensure election integrity:

America does not realize how GAME-CHANGING and positively CONSEQUENTIAL these firings will be! 🔥 Thank you @POTUS! https://t.co/rt1KNcaFep — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 10, 2026

The MCRC took the above X post and simply re-posted it with eye emojis. That was apparently enough for the X internal review system to flag the post as “nudity” and suspend the account.

The MCRC took to Truth Social to confirm the bizarre and unexpected suspension.

“PSA: ‘MCRC’s X account remains locked under false pretenses because MCRC’s post… is being mistaken for an X Terms of Service (TOS) violation,” the group said.

It added: “Analysis: ‘MCRC’s X account was automatically locked for a nudity violation on a post containing nothing more than a standard, universally used ‘Eyes’ Emoji (👀). The platform’s automated image filter has clearly triggered a false positive on the geometric shape of the emoji itself, and the UI is currently glitched, hiding the post so MCRC cannot clear it properly.’”

X informed the MCRC that it would review the suspension, though it’s unclear what came of it. The MCRC cannot access their X account while the suspension is being reviewed.

As of Tuesday evening, the above July 9 post is still the last post from the MCRC’s account.

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