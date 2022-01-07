Share
Commentary

Maricopa County Judge Fining Cyber Ninjas $50,000 Per Day, Says He Wants to Put the Firm 'On Notice'

 By Grant Atkinson  January 7, 2022 at 12:48pm
Share

Ever since it conducted an audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona, Cyber Ninjas has been one of the most widely covered firms in the country. Now, an Arizona judge has handed down a hefty fine to the Florida-based firm.

According to The Hill, Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah originally ordered Cyber Ninjas to turn over its public records to The Arizona Republic in August 2021. The records included emails and text messages.

The Republic had sued Cyber Ninjas in June 2021 for the records. The newspaper asked a judge to order $1,000 per day in sanctions against the cybersecurity firm until it produced the records.

As of Thursday, Cyber Ninjas still had not turned the records over, despite the order from Hannah. As a result, the judge imposed a $50,000 per day fine against the firm until the records are produced — 50 times greater than the Republic had originally requested.

“It is lucidly clear on this record that Cyber Ninjas has disregarded that order,” Hannah said, according to The Hill. “I don’t think I have to find Cyber Ninjas is not acting in good faith. All I have to do is find they are not complying, and their noncompliance is not based on good faith and reasonable interpretation of the order.”

Trending:
Final Death-Blow to Keystone Pipeline: Judge Tosses Multi-State Lawsuit Fighting Biden's Job-Killing Move

Hannah formally found Cyber Ninjas in contempt of his August 2021 order and said he was not buying the plethora of excuses the firm had come up with.

“I think the variety of creative positions Cyber Ninjas has taken to avoid compliance with this order speaks for itself,” he said.

Hannah made his frustration with Cyber Ninjas known, saying he wanted to put the firm “on notice” and threatening to issue individual orders that name specific people at the firm if it does not comply.

In a separate article, The Hill reported the Maricopa County Elections Department released a report Wednesday that said Cyber Ninjas’ audit contained “faulty analysis” and “inaccurate claims.”

Do you think this judge has a political bias against Cyber Ninjas?

Even though Cyber Ninjas said its audit confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, the elections department took issue with some of the findings.

Specifically, the report said that Cyber Ninjas’ summary of its findings “inaccurately challenges the legitimacy of thousands of voters who participated in the November 2020 General Election and/or the validity of ballots counted and included in the official results.”

“Our analysis found that Cyber Ninjas made faulty and inaccurate conclusions about more than 53,000 ballots in 22 different categories,” the report said, according to The Hill.

As a general rule, people do not like to have their authority or integrity questioned. This could explain why, throughout the audit, it appeared the elections department may have been biased against Cyber Ninjas.

Election officials most likely did not want to be questioned, so a firm that questioned their processes would certainly ruffle some feathers. It could also explain why Cyber Ninjas became a hated entity on the left.

Related:
AZ Auditors Say Hundreds of Potential Dead Voters, Thousands Potentially Voted in More Than 1 County

Democrats were happy that their candidate won, and therefore anyone who questioned the validity of this outcome represented a threat to them. While Cyber Ninjas’ intention was to ensure the integrity of the vote in Arizona, the left somehow twisted the narrative and suggested the firm’s goal was to overturn the election and put former President Donald Trump back in power.

Now, it is unclear whether any of these characterizations played a role in Hannah’s decision. Cyber Ninjas has ignored his order for months, and that comes with penalties.

However, it is certainly fair to wonder whether Hannah’s apparent disdain for Cyber Ninjas is based solely on the firm’s refusal to produce records, or if it could have originated long before that when the left began to demonize the firm.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Fates of Men Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Revealed After Guilty Verdict
A Look at the 7 Most Humiliating Fact Checks Leftists Got in 2021
Maricopa County Judge Fining Cyber Ninjas $50,000 Per Day, Says He Wants to Put the Firm 'On Notice'
Pelosi Introduces Cast of 'Hamilton,' Turns Jan. 6 Remembrance Into a Musical Act
Shaquille O'Neal Brings Elementary School Students to Tears When He Shows Up with Thousands of Big Surprises
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!