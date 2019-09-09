Marie Osmond Says 'Ripple Effect is So Huge,' She'll Never Fully Get Over Son's Suicide

As Marie Osmond looks forward to a new shift in her career, the performer and author shared how she has never fully gotten over her 18-year-old son’s suicide.

It’s been almost ten years since his tragic death, but Osmond said in a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview that grief never really stops.

Her 18-year-old son Michael died in February 2010, only three years after going to rehab for substance abuse.

Before his death, however, he had seemed to be doing better, according to People.

In 2008, Michael enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and made new friends in the city.

According to People, he penned a note before his death in 2010 in which he revealed that he had battled severe depression which included hopeless feelings of loneliness.

Those feelings led to his decision to end his life.

He did so by jumping off his apartment balcony on the 8th floor, according to USA Today.

Michael was one of five children that Osmond and her ex-husband, Brian Blosil, adopted before their split in 2007.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey less than a year later, Osmond revealed that she had talked to Michael just a day before his death. Their conversion left her concerned, waving many red flags.

“The hardest thing,” she said through tears. “I told him, I said, ‘Mike, I’m going to be there Monday and it’s going to be okay.’ But depression doesn’t wait until Monday.”

Now, almost ten years later, on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Osmond shared that her grief still hits her like it did the day she learned about her son’s death.

“I don’t think you’re ever through it,” she said. “I think God gives you respites. And then all of a sudden it will hit you like the day it did.”

The entertainer went on to say that suicide leaves a large impact on those closest to the person.

“The ripple effect is so huge — what you leave behind.”

