Marine at Center of NYC Subway Death Furor Sticks it to Alvin Bragg with His First Legal Move

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2023 at 7:24am
The unnamed former Marine who put a ranting subway rider in a fatal chokehold this week has aready hired a lawyer who will be a familiar face for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The ex-Marine, whose name is not being released, hired defense attorney Thomas Kenniff, according to the New York Post. Kenniff, a Republican, was defeated by Bragg, a Democrat, in the DA’s race in 2021.

Kenniff did not issue any comment about the case, in which the 24-year-old Queens resident responded to an out-of-control man on the subway by putting Jordan Neely, a homeless man, in a chokehold.  The ex-Marine was questioned by police Monday and released.

Since then, the city’s medical examiner has ruled Neely’s death a homicide. Bragg’s office has said it is looking into the case.

“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” read a statement from a spokesperson for the DA, according to WABC-TV.

Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez noted in a Spanish-language Facebook post published by the Daily News his version of what Neely said after he boarded the subway car.

“I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up. I don’t mind if I go to jail and (get) life in prison … I’m ready to die,” Vazquez quoted Neely as saying.

The Daily News report said multiple 911 calls were made due to the incident. The report noted Neely had been arrested 42 times in the past 10 years.

While not using his name, the Daily News cited the Marine’s military record. It reported he served for four years beginning in 2017 and left the Marines with the rank of sergeant.

Protests over the incident, which was captured on video, have sprung up.

“No more killing with impunity. He needs to be arrested he needs to be charged … You can’t just take justice into your own hands.”,” Gladys Shahtou, 32, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, said.

The incident has already taken on strong political overtones.

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Jordan Neely was murdered.”

Mayor Eric Adams responded Thursday that throwing around claims of murder was not “very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation.”

“Let the [District Attorney] conduct his investigation with law enforcement officials. To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do, and I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine exactly what happened there,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there must be “consequences” for the incident, according to Fox News, adding that the family of Neely “deserves justice.”

