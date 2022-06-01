Marine Corps Sparks Backlash by Desecrating Uniform to Celebrate 'Pride Month'

The Marine Corps received flak online for posting a photo defacing part of a military uniform to celebrate homosexuality, bisexuality and transgenderism on the first day of “Pride Month.”

“Throughout June, the USMC takes Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the service said in a Wednesday post on Twitter.

“We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect,” the post said.

The Marine Corps attached an image to the tweet showing bullets painted in the colors of the LGBT rainbow flag fasted to a helmet by an elastic band featuring the phrase “Proud to serve.”

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

The image drew an avalanche of criticism online.

The conservative handle LibsofTikTok observed that “China is laughing at us.”

“Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?” said Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Do you approve of the Marine Corps' "Pride Month" post? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (46 Votes) No: 98% (2263 Votes)

“Do we only shoot gay bullets now?” Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote, with one user replying in jest, “No, they just don’t go straight any more.”

“The month of June is PTSD Awareness month,” the veteran assistance organization Code of Vets wrote. “Suicide has drastically increased in the military and in the veteran community. Our focus is on the mental health of our brothers and sisters not social equity.

“This is a disgrace.”

Another user commented, “I know they give medals to units for squeeky clean floors, but since when does the USMC promote anything other than being a Marine? True equity comes from being recognized for your contribution, not who you prefer to sleep with, or your color, sex, pronouns, religion, or other.”

“It took about 25 years for Democrats to go from ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ to ‘never shut up about it,'” radio host Christ Stigall said.

“When is the Marine Drag Queen Show?” former Mediaite Managing Editor John Nicosia wrote.

Many others commented on what the LGBT post says about U.S. military preparedness under the Biden administration.

Armed and fabulous. Should come in handy in the next war. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 1, 2022

China is going to steamroll us, aren’t they? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2022

Political correctness and woke virtue signaling will cost lives. These political statements are antithetical to US Marine Corps mission set forth in National Security Act of 1947, amended (1952). Preoccupation with special interests compromises readiness and mental resilience. — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) June 1, 2022

Maybe focus on what’s actually important to the nation’s defense. China and Russia are bolstering up their ranks with masculinity understanding it’s necessity, while we seem to be celebrating sexual choices and gender changes in our military. — Harri (@HarriNB) June 1, 2022

True to that last user’s comments, a 2021 comparison of U.S., Chinese and Russian military ads showed that the Russian and Chinese ads highlighted military effectiveness, masculinity and capabilities.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Air Force promo featured a woman boasting of being the glass-ceiling-cracking child of two lesbian “mothers.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.