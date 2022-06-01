Share
News

Marine Corps Sparks Backlash by Desecrating Uniform to Celebrate 'Pride Month'

 By Andrew Jose  June 1, 2022 at 12:04pm
Share

The Marine Corps received flak online for posting a photo defacing part of a military uniform to celebrate homosexuality, bisexuality and transgenderism on the first day of “Pride Month.”

“Throughout June, the USMC takes Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the service said in a Wednesday post on Twitter.

“We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect,” the post said.

The Marine Corps attached an image to the tweet showing bullets painted in the colors of the LGBT rainbow flag fasted to a helmet by an elastic band featuring the phrase “Proud to serve.”

Trending:
Biden White House Sees Mass Exodus of Black Staffers, With Some Sounding the Alarm on Workplace Issues

The image drew an avalanche of criticism online.

The conservative handle LibsofTikTok observed that “China is laughing at us.”

“Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?” said Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Do you approve of the Marine Corps' "Pride Month" post?

“Do we only shoot gay bullets now?” Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote, with one user replying in jest, “No, they just don’t go straight any more.”

“The month of June is PTSD Awareness month,” the veteran assistance organization Code of Vets wrote. “Suicide has drastically increased in the military and in the veteran community. Our focus is on the mental health of our brothers and sisters not social equity.

“This is a disgrace.”

Another user commented, “I know they give medals to units for squeeky clean floors, but since when does the USMC promote anything other than being a Marine? True equity comes from being recognized for your contribution, not who you prefer to sleep with, or your color, sex, pronouns, religion, or other.”

“It took about 25 years for Democrats to go from ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ to ‘never shut up about it,'” radio host Christ Stigall said.

Related:
US State Dept. Accused of Hypocrisy for Flying LGBT Flag at Vatican to Mark 'Pride Month'

“When is the Marine Drag Queen Show?” former Mediaite Managing Editor John Nicosia wrote.

Many others commented on what the LGBT post says about U.S. military preparedness under the Biden administration.

True to that last user’s comments, a 2021 comparison of U.S., Chinese and Russian military ads showed that the Russian and Chinese ads highlighted military effectiveness, masculinity and capabilities.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Air Force promo featured a woman boasting of being the glass-ceiling-cracking child of two lesbian “mothers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




Marine Corps Sparks Backlash by Desecrating Uniform to Celebrate 'Pride Month'
Elon Musk Makes Waves with Controversial Ultimatum to Tesla Employees
Corn and Soybean Farmers See Their Fertilizer Bill Go Up $175,000, Bad News for Grocery Prices
China Reacts to US Delegation's Surprise Taiwan Visit with Significant Military Move
Records Show Uvalde Police Chief Who Slowed Shooting Response Had Relevant Training Just Months Prior
See more...

Conversation